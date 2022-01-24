Stoughton senior welds her way to nontraditional career in Youth Apprenticeship program

Jordan Bittrick is trailblazing as a high school female learning the welding trade.

Bittrick, 17, a senior at Stoughton High School, is among a small number of female workers welding at Stoughton Trailers as she participates in the Youth Apprenticeship program managed by the Dane County Schools Consortium.

As part of the apprenticeship, she took a welding class last semester and was one of just two girls, and that likely will be the case for the welding class she will take this semester. She is the only girl in her advanced auto class.

Bittrick, who hopes to become a steamfitter, seems unfazed.

“Honestly, at my work (mostly at the Evansville plant for Stoughton Trailers), they don’t treat me any differently. They treat me the same as everyone else,” she said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh you are a woman, you can’t do this.’ So this is what is really nice about that environment, they all support me.”

While she didn’t intend to forge a path, she is leading the way for other girls to pursue nontraditional fields. That is something the consortium is trying to encourage, along with boys taking less traditional routes for males such as nursing assistants and other health care careers.