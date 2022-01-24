Stoughton senior welds her way to nontraditional career in Youth Apprenticeship program

Jordan Bittrick is trailblazing as a high school female learning the welding trade.
Bittrick, 17, a senior at Stoughton High School, is among a small number of female workers welding at Stoughton Trailers as she participates in the Youth Apprenticeship program managed by the Dane County Schools Consortium.
As part of the apprenticeship, she took a welding class last semester and was one of just two girls, and that likely will be the case for the welding class she will take this semester. She is the only girl in her advanced auto class.
Bittrick, who hopes to become a steamfitter, seems unfazed.
“Honestly, at my work (mostly at the Evansville plant for Stoughton Trailers), they don’t treat me any differently. They treat me the same as everyone else,” she said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh you are a woman, you can’t do this.’ So this is what is really nice about that environment, they all support me.”
While she didn’t intend to forge a path, she is leading the way for other girls to pursue nontraditional fields. That is something the consortium is trying to encourage, along with boys taking less traditional routes for males such as nursing assistants and other health care careers.
It’s one of the focuses of the Dane County Schools Consortium, which will hold three information nights for students to learn more about the Youth Apprenticeship program and the entrance requirements. An online program will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, an in-person event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Monona Grove High School, and another online program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 1. For more information, go to go.madison.com/apprentice.
Josh Fassl, director of the Dane County School Consortium, said the annual information nights are designed for students to learn about the apprenticeship program so they can sign up for the related school courses and build enough time in their schedule to work for a company.
In addition to trying to create interest in nontraditional fields, new areas have been added to address other interest areas and emerging technologies. Some of the new areas added in 2021 were arborist, heavy equipment operator and IT-broadband technician.
New pathways to be launched this spring include utilities field technician, supply chain assistant, aviation maintenance and avionics, which involves electronic systems and equipment specifically designed for use in aviation.
A goal is to attract a greater diversity of students for the apprenticeship program, Fassl said. While the consortium has run multi-lingual events for years, it also is doing outreach to minority groups and minority chambers of commerce.
“This year we are trying to connect with minority-owned business leaders,” he said. “Students can’t see themselves in an industry if they can’t see adult role models in that industry.”
Fassl said the consortium tries to get out the message that taking part in the apprenticeship program does not have to mean you are choosing going to work over attending college. Instead it is choosing an apprenticeship as a pathway to reach a career goal, he said.
Stoughton Trailers ran a “Women in Welding Series” last fall where eight students were introduced to welding and they celebrated their last day by bringing family members to see them finish their welding project. This was the first time the program was held and there are plans to do it again, said Roxanne Betts, senior manager in training and organizational development at Stoughton Trailers and a mentor in the apprenticeship program mentor.
Betts said the program is designed to have students learn alongside female welders and see the possibilities.
“It’s a little intimidating,” Betts said about welding. “”It’s not easy, let’s face it, it’s welding.”
Ron Jake, marketing manager at Stoughton Trailers, said the apprenticeship program encourages more students to take up a career in welding and is a pipeline for the company, which needs workers for this critical part of manufacturing.
“This need will never go away,” he said.
Bittrick’s interest in welding comes from her family background. Her great-grandfather, Ken Spink, of McFarland, was a welder and has given his welding equipment to his great-granddaughter. Her father, David Bittrick, works in construction.
“At a young age, I always hung out with him,” she said of her father. “I worked on cars and helped him fix things.”
While she didn’t seek the accolades, there have been some perks at her high school.
“In my welding class, a lot of students came up to me and asked for help,” she said.
In addition, the school football team wanted a pad rack and Bittrick was the only one who was considered for making it.
Bittrick also was asked by Stoughton Trailers to work in its booth at a Blackhawk Technical College career fair. She said some girls showed interest, and the company wound up with five pages of names of students interested in the program.
Kristin Natzke, a school counselor at Stoughton High School and a mentor for Bittrick in the apprenticeship program, said having more females in nontraditional roles is fairly new. More are interested in the pharmacy or veterinary technician programs, but there are still not many who are attracted to the automotive or construction trades, she said.
“Jordan is really like our first one that is making a headway in what would be a nontraditional role,” Natzke said.
