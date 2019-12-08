The stop motion animation film created by students at Stoner Prairie Elementary School in Fitchburg offered a way for everybody to experience the accessible art form.
That was by design, said Tina Christenson, Stoner Prairie art teacher, who arranged to have Mark Jones spend a week last month at the school. Jones is an animation artist from Iowa City, Iowa.
“I’m a really good cutter,” said first-grader McKayla Lien as she cut shapes out of construction paper for use in the film.
First-grader Ronin Benzschawel said he liked the coloring that was required for the title screen.
Also by design, the film captured how Stoner Prairie — a very diverse school — stresses accepting differences and being mindful of how people are treated, Christenson said.
“This project is a perfect way to give students a vehicle to find their voice and work together,” Christenson said. “Every single child is engaged. Every single child is being successful.”
The story told through the animation focuses on the animals going to a forest music festival. A wildcat character, which is the district mascot, worries it won’t fit in because it doesn’t think it has any skills to contribute but then finally finds its own unique voice. The story was written by Jones created from basic guidelines given by Christenson.
The film will debut Tuesday at an all school assembly, and students will be encouraged to wear Wildcat pride gear that day. The animation and a documentary about the process runs about 15 minutes total. The documentary was filmed by videographer Aaron Preusch who accompanied Jones.
The students created the stop animation by using an iPad to take repetitive photos of the animal characters against a screen to create movement, such as a squirrel raising an acorn. They also designed the scenery with either hand drawings or paper collages, and recorded sound effects.
Several first graders said one of their favorite aspects of the project was creating the jagged shapes to represent “bonks” or when two things collide in the film.
“I made it different colors,” first-grader Freya Giessinger said.
First-grader Mickey Kebede said creating the bonks in the film seemed like magic.
To make the bonks sound effect, the students whacked plastic tubes from the music room. For the fish sounds, the art room sink was filled and the students slapped the water.
Staff also helped with the making of the film. The Wildcat shape, for example, was colored in with hundreds of student and staff signatures.
It is designed to be an improvisational workshop, Jones said, so things come up during the process.
“You will find these things where kids say it a certain way,” he said. “Maybe it was not a joke before, but the way the kids said it made it funny.”
The Stoner Prairie Parent Teacher Organization pays for Jones’ visit with the annual “Paint Night” fundraiser, which will be held Feb. 6. The film will be shown to the public then and later at the Innovation Fair at the school.
Christenson said the project exposed students to a form of art they might not have considered. It also allowed them to work with students with whom they had not previously collaborated.
Each year she does an animation unit with her fourth and fifth grade students and said it is popular because it is a way for students to make their art come to life.
“I hope they have gotten that animation is something possible for them to do … not something that they can just do with a teacher,” Jones said.