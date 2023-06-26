Sixth-grader Malini Karthikeyan didn’t consider becoming an engineer until she went to a camp where she explored a number of directions she could go in the field.

After attending the “Stellar Explorer” camp, which is designed for girls and non-binary youths ages 9 to 14 to look at five different types of engineering, the Middleton girl said she is considering the field.

“I just think it’s cool,” Malini said.

Last week’s session was one of a dozen camps being run by Stellar Tech Girls, founded by Marina Bloomer, who has worked as an aerospace engineer and executive.

“A big aspect of the camp is to build confidence in girls this age,” Bloomer said.

It also gives the campers more exposure to future opportunities and has the potential to increase diversity in the future generation of engineering, she said.

“I wanted to go to a camp with girls like me who like science ... and meet new people,” said Maia Skillings, 12, of Madison.

Iyunade Soetan, 9, of Middleton, who wants to be a gymnast and a doctor, was among the girls who said it is easier to express themselves in a camp for girls.

Mackenzie Sloan, who just graduated from Middleton High School and will attend UW-Madison for biomedical engineering, was one of the camp counselors for Stellar Explorer.

“They never had a camp quite like this when I was a kid, and I knew I would have really appreciated it,” she said.

Even if the girls aren’t interested in becoming an engineer but like science, Sloan said, it’s a chance to be in a camp with girls.

“Engineering is a hard field to know about before you try it,” Sloan said. “There’s no harm in trying new things, and I think it is a nice environment to do it in.”

Kaya Li, 11, of Madison, is a camper who is interested in science but leans toward genetics and astrophysics. Asha Schumaker, 12, of Middleton, wants to work in the mental health field as a therapist.

Each camp is a little bit different, but they are centered on hands-on experiments and the engineering design process to solve real-world problems. Campers use creativity and build things they can take home. The activities include a lot of open-ended problem solving, Bloomer said.

Bloomer, who has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and master’s in aerospace engineering and business administration, said she long had the idea of creating a science, technology, engineering and math program for youths. Last year, she leased space in Middleton in a building with lots of windows and a courtyard and offered her first series of summer camps. Stellar Tech Girls also runs after-school programs and weekend workshops.

The Stellar Explorer camp provides exposure to a different kind of engineering each day and pairs well with other camps that dive into more specific fields of engineering, Bloomer said.

One of the camps is “Stellar Space,” where campers learn what it takes to launch rockets, live in space and train like an astronaut. Bloomer also talks about her career as an aerospace engineer and executive, including time launching rockets and working with astronauts at SpaceX.

“That being my background I love that one ,” Bloomer said.

Bloomer said she liked math and science as a child and would do logic puzzles and build things, and her parents were always encouraging.

“I thought as a kid I would grow up to be an author because I always liked reading and writing. I was multi-faceted,” Bloomer said.

She said she didn’t have a lot of exposure to engineering at a young age to know what it meant to be an engineer and all the careers that were available.

Ruby Mortenson, 10, of Madison, who is considering a career in mechanical engineering, said she has liked all aspects of the Stellar Explorer camp, particularly when campers built bridges to learn about civil engineering and fans as part of electrical engineering.

Sofia Pan, 14, of Middleton, liked the aerospace engineering experiment when an alka seltzer tablet was mixed with water, which caused a film canister to pop open and launch like a rocket.

“We are encouraged to talk and speak about what we’re learning,” said Dakotah Pletzer, 14, of Waunakee, who is interested in a career in robotics engineering.

Memorial High School senior Emily Ge, another counselor at the Stellar Explorer camp, said she is interested in computer science or electrical engineering. She said she can relate to the younger girls.

“I’ve been able to help and get to know the kids a lot while helping them out of their shell … and helping them with their ideas and bringing them to reality,” Ge said.

Stellar Tech Girls camps cost $280, and scholarships are available. Additional information is available at stellartechgirls.com.

