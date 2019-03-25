Fifth-grader Mark Aragon was excited to sign up for the new science club at Lake View Elementary School.
“I’m kind of a techie guy and engineering kind of person,” he said.
That’s just the kind of response organizers were hoping for when they added the science and other clubs on Wednesdays. The clubs are open to students in Madison School & Community Recreation’s after-school and enrichment programs and other drop-in students.
Some clubs were started three years ago. This fall, additional clubs focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math — or STEAM — were added to the mix.
A showcase of what the students have learned so far was presented Wednesday, and another will take place in May.
“On Wednesdays there is a whole different buzz when kids come to after-school,” said Chase West, MSCR director at Lake View. “It correlates with what they want to do.”
West said the clubs are a chance for students who don’t have many opportunities outside of school to see themselves as artists and scientists.
Rachel Deterding, community school resource coordinator at Lake View, said they are also a chance for students to try something they may have never heard about or thought they would be good at.
“We’re seeing kids feel success in school in a way maybe they have never felt before,” she said.
A couple of the STEAM clubs — an Afro-Brazilian drumming club and a spoken word poetry club — were already being offered. Others that were added focus on art, outdoor learning and science in addition to engineering.
The programming is a partnership with MSCR staff, local artists and scientists and Lake View’s Community School program, with funding from an Innovation Grant through the Madison School District.
The idea is for students to delve into interests that they don’t get much exposure to during the school day and they may not have access to after school due to barriers like the cost of transportation, Deterding said.
She said the idea started when she observed students engaging in what would normally be considered disruptive activities in the hallway.
“There were kids drumming on lockers, there were kids drumming on other kids standing in lines. There were kids trying to break out some break dancing moves in the hallway (and others were) singing,” she said.
She wondered if the energy could be funneled into something productive and applied for a grant.
“It means so much to our kids and families to have something completely free and at our school,” said Deterding who is back pounding the pavement looking for funding sources and people willing to volunteer their time.
Besides teaching students 21st century skills that will help them in school and life, Deterding said the positive impacts of the program have extended to improved behavior at the school.
“You walk in the building and you realize you are part of something special,” she said.