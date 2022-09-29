State test scores show Wisconsin students are inching back to pre-pandemic learning levels

State test scores are beginning to move back to normal, according to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Thursday morning, but the pandemic haze is still lingering.

According to the data, students across the board scored higher in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, with younger students making up the most ground since the pandemic started.

The numbers haven't quite reached pre-pandemic levels, though.

In the ACT test, which is given to 11th graders, students on average scored about 6% higher in both math and English and language arts than last year. But those scores are still 28% lower in math than in 2017-18, and 6% lower in English and language arts.

With the ACT Aspire test, which is given to ninth and 10th graders, the trends were similar. Students scored about 9% higher in English and language arts last year and about 10% higher in math. But those scores were about 21% lower in English and language arts and about 20% lower in math than in 2017-18.

Third- through eighth-graders who took the Forward Exam in 2021-22 scored about 9% higher in English and language arts and about 14% higher in math that, or about 15% lower in English and language arts and about 12% lower in math than in 2017-18.

Overall, more students took the exams last school year than in previous pandemic years.

About 4% of students did not take the Forward Exam in 2020-21, compared to the roughly 15% of students who opted out of the exam the year before. No one took the Forward Exam in 2019-20 due to the pandemic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.