State Supreme Court puts pause on Dane County public health order barring in-person school

Parents, private and parochial schools and membership associations brought the lawsuits challenging Public Health Madison & Dane County director Janel Heinrich's authority to close schools. They maintain that schools planning to open took precautions over the summer to follow guidance issued by PHMDC to make in-person learning safe.

In its announcement of the Aug. 21 order, PHMDC outlined positive case averages that would be required to allow in-person school for grades 3-5 and 6-12. With the recent uptick in positive cases, mostly among UW-Madison students returning to campus, Dane County was unlikely to reach those numbers anytime soon.

County Executive Joe Parisi noted that uptick in a statement following the ruling, saying the decision "will put kids and teachers back in group settings just as this pandemic hits a new peak in this community" and that the order "prioritized the safety and well-being of kids, parents, teachers and the communities they call home."