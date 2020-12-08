State Supreme Court hears arguments on Public Health school closure order

Hagedorn and Justice Rebecca Bradley, another of the court’s conservatives, both asked if there would be a less restrictive means to control the pandemic while allowing for religious expression.

“You’ve got to show that this is the only option we had, and this is the narrowest way to achieve our goals,” Hagedorn said.

Noting that the order created an exemption for religious services, Bradley asked why schools couldn’t have the same exception with similar preventative measures in place. Bitar argued that a full school day, five days a week, is different than a day or two throughout the week for limited hours that a religious service would take.

The court’s liberals used the same exemption to argue that PHMDC clearly was allowing religious expression, and suggested any worship-specific activities would be allowed in-person under the order even as school buildings were closed for other learning.

“They’re saying that the secular learning piece is online,” said Justice Rebecca Dallet.

