State Supreme Court hears arguments on Public Health school closure order

The Wisconsin State Supreme Court’s conservative majority seemed skeptical of local public health officials’ authority to close schools during oral arguments in a case against Public Health Madison & Dane County Tuesday morning.
The court’s seven justices heard arguments from attorneys for the three separate cases brought against an August PHMDC order that closed school buildings for in-person instruction other than grades K-2 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The cases were consolidated into a single case in September, when the court put the schools section of Emergency Order No. 9 on hold while the challenge played out.
That allowed public and private schools to open if they chose. Many private schools had plans to open for at least some in-person instruction and some were involved in the lawsuits, while many of the county’s public school districts have continued to follow guidance from PHMDC even without the order in effect.
The court’s conservative majority put the order on hold in a 4-3 opinion, with the court’s more liberal members arguing the case needed to be brought in a lower court rather than directly to the state's highest court. In the majority opinion, the court indicated the challengers were likely to succeed in their eventual argument against the order.
Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn has voted with his more liberal colleagues on a few recent high profile cases, but his questions during oral arguments Tuesday indicated that he was unlikely to do so in this instance. Hagedorn cited the court’s case law in saying justices have to give special consideration to religious belief and practice, as petitioners argued that the order burdened such exercise.
“Religious belief and practice is preferred to other actions, that is the clear teaching of our cases,” Hagedorn said. “Religion is not to be just treated the same, but is actually given special protection where the people of the state of Wisconsin have said, ‘You can tread no further.’”
The major sources of discussion among attorneys and justices during the oral arguments were whether state statutes allowed a local public health official to close schools and how closing private schools would burden religious exercise.
“When I look at that history, it sure seems to me that the way this has been designed that the Legislature did not think that locals had the power to close schools,” Hagedorn said. “They explicitly gave it to DHS and not to the local health officers.”
Attorney and Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty founder Rick Esenberg and other attorneys for the challengers pointed to state statute 252.02, which specifically outlines the ability for the state’s DHS secretary to close schools. Statute 252.03, meanwhile, allows local public health officers to do what is “reasonable and necessary” to suppress a disease outbreak, but does not specifically mention closing schools.
“We’re not talking about whether what was done here was a good idea, we’re talking about whether it was legally authorized and done in the correct way,” Esenberg said.
Attorney Remzy Bitar, representing PHMDC director Janel Heinrich and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, argued that the order fit within the “reasonable and necessary” language. Bitar noted that grades K-2 were allowed to open for in-person instruction, calling it “ridiculous” to argue the order amounted to a “total school closure.”
“The local health officer tried to use great foresight to see where we might be with this epidemic,” Bitar said.
The liberal members of the court offered similar critiques of the challengers’ argument, pointing out that even as buildings were closed, online school continued.
“All schools are open,” Justice Jill Karofsky said. “No school was ordered to be closed.”
Meanwhile, Chief Justice Pat Roggensack asked why, if the school closure for grades 3-12 was “reasonable and necessary,” other municipalities hadn’t taken such actions when PHMDC issued its order “when the pandemic is statewide.”
In the months since school began, however, some have done just that. In another case in which the court temporarily blocked an order related to school closures, the city of Racine’s public health administrator ordered its school buildings closed Nov. 27 to Jan. 15, 2021. WILL is representing a group of private schools, parents and advocacy groups in challenging that order, as well.
Hagedorn and Justice Rebecca Bradley, another of the court’s conservatives, both asked if there would be a less restrictive means to control the pandemic while allowing for religious expression.
“You’ve got to show that this is the only option we had, and this is the narrowest way to achieve our goals,” Hagedorn said.
Noting that the order created an exemption for religious services, Bradley asked why schools couldn’t have the same exception with similar preventative measures in place. Bitar argued that a full school day, five days a week, is different than a day or two throughout the week for limited hours that a religious service would take.
The court’s liberals used the same exemption to argue that PHMDC clearly was allowing religious expression, and suggested any worship-specific activities would be allowed in-person under the order even as school buildings were closed for other learning.
“They’re saying that the secular learning piece is online,” said Justice Rebecca Dallet.
