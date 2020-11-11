State Superintendent seeks 10% increase in K-12 general aid; conservatives object

The DPI budget request includes temporary provisions to mitigate the impact of this year’s drop in enrollment, stabilize district funding and reduce swings in local tax levies. It does not make permanent changes to the funding formulas, DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher said in a statement.

Evers' warning

“The pandemic’s sudden and severe impact on our state revenues will require all of us to be more innovative and more efficient in our use of precious state resources and how we deliver services to those who need them in the days and months ahead,” Evers wrote to department and agency heads in June.

Evers urged department and agency heads to write their requests with zero growth in mind, in general purpose revenue appropriations, in each fiscal year of the upcoming biennium. However, in the June letter, he wrote that the state must continue to invest in priorities such as education, health care and infrastructure.

“While our fiscal pressures are daunting, we need to do everything we can continue to improve the lives of Wisconsinites in the days ahead, recognizing we cannot just cut our way to recovery as some may suggest in the coming months,” he said.

