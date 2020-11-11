State Superintendent seeks 10% increase in K-12 general aid; conservatives object

The state Department of Public Instruction has proposed a biennial budget including $10.7 billion in general K-12 school aid — a 10% increase from the current biennial budget — which conservatives are already assailing as fiscally irresponsible.
The budget proposed this week includes an increase of $1.62 billion in general and other school aids over 2019-21 to support public and private schools.
The statewide K-12 agency's proposal is part of the 2021-23 biennial budget process, which will kick into high gear early next year when Gov. Tony Evers sends his full proposal to the Legislature.
The DPI funding request outlines support for student mental health and low-income students, restores the state’s commitment to funding two-thirds of public school costs, and eliminates GED testing fees, among other requests.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our schools in ways never seen before. It magnified many existing inequities in our state and highlighted essential areas where our students and educators need further support,” state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a statement. “The budget, I’ve submitted, provides the resources, services, and funding to help meet the needs of Wisconsin students, as well as libraries.”
The request includes a $371 million increase in special-education funding and provides $13 million for students with severe disabilities, which DPI said would help fully fund all eligible expenses for students with the greatest needs.
State support of student mental health services would increase nearly $60 million over the biennium, and $1 million would be leveraged to expand mental health training to include bullying and violence prevention as well as trauma-sensitive training in schools statewide.
Group objects
Eric Bott, the director of the Wisconsin chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political advocacy group, asked that Evers reject DPI's budget request Wednesday, calling it "bloated and nonsensical."
"Now is not the time to pump $1.4 billion of new taxpayer dollars into an education system that saw a huge decline in enrollment and is not meeting the needs of these families," Bott said in a statement. "We need to work together to craft a budget that is fiscally responsible and meets the needs of all students across the state."
The DPI budget request includes $1.48 billion in new state tax revenue appropriations for public schools and alters the funding formula to address declining enrollment from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin did not mention the additional $135 million earmarked in the budget request for private school vouchers and charter schools, which the organization has routinely backed, as well as special needs scholarship programs. The organization did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
The DPI budget request includes temporary provisions to mitigate the impact of this year’s drop in enrollment, stabilize district funding and reduce swings in local tax levies. It does not make permanent changes to the funding formulas, DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher said in a statement.
Evers' warning
“The pandemic’s sudden and severe impact on our state revenues will require all of us to be more innovative and more efficient in our use of precious state resources and how we deliver services to those who need them in the days and months ahead,” Evers wrote to department and agency heads in June.
Evers urged department and agency heads to write their requests with zero growth in mind, in general purpose revenue appropriations, in each fiscal year of the upcoming biennium. However, in the June letter, he wrote that the state must continue to invest in priorities such as education, health care and infrastructure.
“While our fiscal pressures are daunting, we need to do everything we can continue to improve the lives of Wisconsinites in the days ahead, recognizing we cannot just cut our way to recovery as some may suggest in the coming months,” he said.
