State superintendent says DPI budget proposal will include increases in mental health, special education funding

Schools around the state and country are facing unprecedented decisions this year as they work with public health officials to determine if in-person school is safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Public Instruction released “Education Forward,” a guidance document for educating students either virtually or via in-person classes as districts planned for the fall.

“We know more today than we did in the early days of the pandemic, but we still have more questions than answers, no perfect solutions and a multitude of difficult decisions every school leader, educator and parent has had to confront,” she said.

But, she added, it also offers an “unparalleled opportunity to reframe and reimagine in a more inclusive manner,” an idea she expanded on in a call with reporters after the speech.