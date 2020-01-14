State superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor won't seek election in 2021

Wisconsin’s top education official, handpicked by Gov. Tony Evers to succeed him in the role, announced on Monday her intention to step down from the position next year.

Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who has served as state superintendent since January 2019, said she plans to finish out the remainder of her term but won’t seek election in April 2021. Her term ends in July 2021.

Stanford Taylor is Wisconsin’s first African American state superintendent.

“I am honored to have been appointed by Governor Evers to lead the Department of Public Instruction and will always be grateful to the governor for the trust he placed in naming me as his successor,” Stanford Taylor said in a statement. “I promised Governor Evers I would commit to completing the two and a half years left in his term as state superintendent and to continue the work we had started together at the DPI, and I will maintain that commitment while I serve this office.”

Stanford Taylor said she wanted her intentions known so that other interested candidates will have time to organize their campaigns.

Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac, chairman of the Assembly Education Committee, said Monday he wouldn’t rule out a possible run, but is focused on winning re-election to the Assembly in November.

