State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor: Pandemic has 'laid bare' opportunity gaps

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic has "laid bare" the educational opportunity gaps in Wisconsin, saying now is the time to "make meaningful, lasting change."
In her second and final State of Education Address, Stanford Taylor lauded the efforts of the Department of Public Instruction, schools, teachers and communities across the state to respond to the abrupt changes brought about by the pandemic in the spring, as well as with figuring out how to resume school this fall.
But at the same time, Stanford Taylor said the coronavirus' upending of traditional public education has exposed the gaps in internet access for students, the struggles working families experience, and the "devastating" effect of school closures on students with special needs.
"Times like these often present the greatest opportunity for change," Stanford Taylor said in the pre-recorded address. "An unprecedented health crisis, economic challenges and the clarion call for racial and social justice have served to further highlight many systems of inequities. Our schools are not immune."
She said the experience of 2020 has "provided us with an unparalleled opportunity to re-frame and re-imagine in a move inclusive manner."
In a call with reporters after the address, Stanford Taylor elaborated on her thoughts, saying marginalized students and families have often been left out of the conversation.
For example, Stanford Taylor said schools could examine their curriculum to ensure it includes diverse identities and perspectives.
"COVID-19 has reinforced for many what we in education have always known, our schools are essential to students and families and communities," she said in the speech.
Stanford Taylor, who was appointed to the position in January 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers after the Democrat was sworn in as governor, is not seeking election to the position next spring, saying the experience has been the "honor and privilege of a lifetime."
Having started the job right before the last state budget process kicked off, Stanford Taylor now has the opportunity to craft her own education spending proposal for the 2021-23 biennial budget.
In her address, Stanford Taylor said she'll seek increases in special education and mental health services for students when DPI publicly releases its full budget request later this fall. She told reporters no specific dollar figures have been decided.
Given the potential coronavirus-caused funding challenges the state could face leading into budget deliberations this winter, Stanford Taylor said the education agency is "clear-eyed" about the situation. Her budget proposal will be grounded in "educational equity."
On Wednesday, DPI made public the first part of its budget request with proposals pertaining to agency operations and public libraries.
It includes new proposals like $1.3 million over two years to subsidize the fees of test-takers of the General Equivalency Diploma (GED) examination and $1 million to digitize the credentialing system for people who earn a GED.
But the larger half of DPI's budget ask will come in November, which will include requested changes in the funding system of K-12 schools, such as general school aid, categorical aid and revenue limit adjustments.
This story will be updated.
