State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor: Pandemic has 'laid bare' opportunity gaps

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic has "laid bare" the educational opportunity gaps in Wisconsin, saying now is the time to "make meaningful, lasting change."

In her second and final State of Education Address, Stanford Taylor lauded the efforts of the Department of Public Instruction, schools, teachers and communities across the state to respond to the abrupt changes brought about by the pandemic in the spring, as well as with figuring out how to resume school this fall.

But at the same time, Stanford Taylor said the coronavirus' upending of traditional public education has exposed the gaps in internet access for students, the struggles working families experience, and the "devastating" effect of school closures on students with special needs.

"Times like these often present the greatest opportunity for change," Stanford Taylor said in the pre-recorded address. "An unprecedented health crisis, economic challenges and the clarion call for racial and social justice have served to further highlight many systems of inequities. Our schools are not immune."

She said the experience of 2020 has "provided us with an unparalleled opportunity to re-frame and re-imagine in a move inclusive manner."