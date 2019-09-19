State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said Wisconsin needs to address its achievement gap "crisis" among school children.
In her first State of Education Address on Thursday, Stanford Taylor said the $570 million in new education funding included in the 2019-21 state budget is a "down payment" for educational equity in Wisconsin schools, but she called for more resources and collaboration to close the state's wide achievement gaps among races, income levels and English language proficiency.
"We have so much to be proud of, yet so much more to do," Stanford Taylor said. "While we have some of the highest graduation rates, ACT scores and advanced placement participation in the country, we have yet to fully reconcile that success with the deep persistent gaps in achievement, access and opportunity that exists for far too many of Wisconsin's children."
Last week, the state Department of Public Instruction released testing data for the 2018-19 school year, showing slight statewide declines in proficiency in math and English/language arts.
Some Republican lawmakers were critical, though, over the decline in proficiency when compared to expenditure increases for schools in recent state budgets.
"With the repeated increases in funding for K-12 education, taxpayers deserve to know why we're not seeing better results," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement last week.
During a news conference after her address, Stanford Taylor said DPI is also "concerned" about the slight declines. She said new funding for education doesn't always directly translate to better paid and more teachers, but also goes to things like lunch programs, transportation and support services that may not have a direct impact on academic outcomes.
She also noted the $570 million add to education funding in the newest state budget takes effect this school year.
"All of those pieces we asked for in the budget, and received some support for, will go a long way, I think, in moving the needle," Stanford Taylor said.
But she said some of the money Democratic Gov. Tony Evers included in his executive budget, such as for after-school programming, that could help close the achievement gap was ultimately taken out by the state Legislature's budget-writing committee.
"Many of our kids need those extended learning opportunities — be it before school, after school, weekends, summer — and we were asking that the state make an investment," Stanford Taylor said.
In January, Evers appointed Stanford Taylor as state superintendent — a post he held himself until beating former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November to win the governorship.
This report will be updated.