State superintendent candidates talk school choice, reopenings

“It’s the law, and right now in a Republican government I don’t see any more trim happening anytime soon,” she said.

Throughout the campaign, Underly has suggested a key policy solution in closing opportunity gaps between white students and their peers of color is investing in early childhood education, specifically full-day, 4-year-old-kindergarten. Her district already has it, but with the state only reimbursing districts at a 50% or 60% rate for students in 4K programs, many only have half-day programs.

Pointing to her experience in Pecatonica, a large rural district represented by two Republicans and two Democrats in the state Legislature, Underly said she has experience working “closely already with individuals from both sides of the aisle,” which would help her work toward legislative goals like teacher recruitment and retention and an overhaul of the school finance system.

“I have a good reputation in the state of Wisconsin as someone who works with the Legislature,” she said.