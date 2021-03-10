State superintendent candidates talk school choice, reopenings

The two candidates for state superintendent of public instruction highlighted their legislative priorities and how they would close the opportunity gaps during a forum Tuesday night.
The East Side Progressives Madison and the Grandparents United for Madison Schools (GRUMPS) hosted the virtual forum, the first of two this week for candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly.
Kerr, the former superintendent of the Brown Deer School District, stressed the importance of getting kids back to school in-person, noting that the larger districts in the state have been slower to return.
“I believe our public schools are at a crisis right now because we’re not back to face-to-face instruction at all of our schools,” Kerr said. “These schools house our Black and brown children. Unfortunately a lot of their white counterparts are back in school.”
Underly highlighted that Pecatonica, where she is the superintendent, has been open all year for in-person instruction. But, she added, while in-person learning is important, it’s a complex problem and she believes teachers should be given priority for vaccines.
“We have to (reopen) safely,” she said. “We can’t force it, we can’t have a one-size-fits-all plan.”
Both candidates agreed the state Department of Public Instruction has the authority to force schools to open, but Underly said it should remain a local decision while Kerr said she would “not mandate” a return but would strongly encourage it.
Underly said she supports Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal, which would dramatically increase funding for public schools in a variety of ways, including the special education reimbursement increase, which she said she’d actually want to see go further.
“We need to keep our education funding in our public schools and prevent the expansion of privatization,” Underly said. “We need to increase the funding that gets to the neediest kids.”
Kerr echoed support for even more special education reimbursement, adding that she supports funding for technical education programs and helping students get their driver’s license. However, she supports maintaining public funding for private school vouchers, and said she would focus on collaborating with that sector of schools to improve education statewide.
“It’s the law, and right now in a Republican government I don’t see any more trim happening anytime soon,” she said.
Throughout the campaign, Underly has suggested a key policy solution in closing opportunity gaps between white students and their peers of color is investing in early childhood education, specifically full-day, 4-year-old-kindergarten. Her district already has it, but with the state only reimbursing districts at a 50% or 60% rate for students in 4K programs, many only have half-day programs.
Pointing to her experience in Pecatonica, a large rural district represented by two Republicans and two Democrats in the state Legislature, Underly said she has experience working “closely already with individuals from both sides of the aisle,” which would help her work toward legislative goals like teacher recruitment and retention and an overhaul of the school finance system.
“I have a good reputation in the state of Wisconsin as someone who works with the Legislature,” she said.
Kerr, who agreed that early childhood education is important, said her experience as the leader of advocacy organizations like the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators would help her in working with legislators. She said improving literacy education would be a key focus of her time as state superintendent, especially following the pandemic.
She suggested using federal relief money for schools to be creative, specifically mentioning the idea of evening classes during the summer to help accelerate learning and help with social and emotional needs.
“We have a chance to be as creative and innovative as we possibly can to offer the kind of programs that will meet the needs of our kids and also help our kids get across the stage and successfully graduate,” she said.
Kerr and Underly were the top two vote-getters in the February primary, emerging from a crowded seven-candidate field. Underly finished at the top with 88,703 votes and Kerr received 86,045.
