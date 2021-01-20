State superintendent candidates talk equity, school funding in forum

“All kids deserve all the opportunities to meet their fullest potential,” she said. “That’s how we achieve it, we get it through public education.”

Sheila Briggs

Briggs is an assistant state superintendent at DPI, a position she has held since February 2011. Prior to joining DPI, she worked in the Madison Metropolitan School District for nearly 15 years, beginning as an elementary school teacher and rising to principal, lead principal and finally director of state and federal programs.

“I have committed my entire professional career to focusing on equity and making sure that every student gets the kind of education they deserve,” Briggs said. “It shouldn’t matter where they live.”

She pointed to her experience at DPI and the ability to make a smooth transition in the middle of budget deliberations as a particular strength. By demonstrating the success of certain investments and showing legislators how they paid off, she was confident she would be able to work with them to make education a priority in future budgets.

“Once you start seeing success, folks get excited about investing in order to get more success,” she said.

Troy Gunderson