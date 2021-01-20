State superintendent candidates talk equity, school funding in forum

Six of the seven candidates to become Wisconsin’s next state superintendent of public instruction participated in a forum Wednesday night focused on funding and equity.
The Association for Equitable Funding hosted the virtual forum with candidates Steve Krull, Jill Underly, Sheila Briggs, Troy Gunderson, Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams and Deb Kerr. Candidate Joe Fenrick was unable to attend.
Voters will narrow the field to two candidates in the Feb. 16 primary election. The final two candidates will be on the April 6 ballot, with the winner becoming the leader of the state’s Department of Public Instruction.
Below, in the first order they were asked a question at the forum, is a brief summary of each candidate and some quotes from each from the forum.
Steve Krull
Krull is a principal in the Milwaukee Public Schools system where he has worked for 12 years in positions including assistant principal and teacher. Prior to that, Krull served in the Air Force for six years.
“I’m running because I’m calling for change,” Krull said Wednesday night. “We need to change the system that we’re in right now.”
Throughout the forum, Krull advocated for a funding system not based on property taxes, which he said creates the inequities seen around the state in education. He also said increases in the state’s reimbursement of district spending on special education and English learners would be extremely beneficial — something every candidate agreed with.
“If you fund schools well, the way they should be, they’re going to somewhat pay for themselves because you won’t be spending money on other things,” Krull said, anticipating lower costs for criminal justice and social services.
Jill Underly
Underly is the superintendent in the Pecatonica Area School District, a position she’s held since 2015. She is a former elementary school principal and high school teacher and also worked at DPI for five years.
“Public schools are the great equalizer, they are the cornerstone of our democracy, and we need to fund our public schools,” Underly said.
Working in a rural school district, Underly advocated for increasing transportation and sparsity aid to similar districts, investments in rural libraries, loan forgiveness for teachers to stay and increased access to WiFi. Saying “there’s just so much we should accomplish,” Underly stressed that “where kids live should not determine their education.”
“All kids deserve all the opportunities to meet their fullest potential,” she said. “That’s how we achieve it, we get it through public education.”
Sheila Briggs
Briggs is an assistant state superintendent at DPI, a position she has held since February 2011. Prior to joining DPI, she worked in the Madison Metropolitan School District for nearly 15 years, beginning as an elementary school teacher and rising to principal, lead principal and finally director of state and federal programs.
“I have committed my entire professional career to focusing on equity and making sure that every student gets the kind of education they deserve,” Briggs said. “It shouldn’t matter where they live.”
She pointed to her experience at DPI and the ability to make a smooth transition in the middle of budget deliberations as a particular strength. By demonstrating the success of certain investments and showing legislators how they paid off, she was confident she would be able to work with them to make education a priority in future budgets.
“Once you start seeing success, folks get excited about investing in order to get more success,” she said.
Troy Gunderson
Gunderson is an adjunct professor at Viterbo University in La Crosse following a 35-year career in public education. During his career, Gunderson spent seven years as a classroom high school teacher, 16 years as a high school principal and 12 years as a school district superintendent. The last 10 years of his superintendent work came in the School District of West Salem.
“Public education is a common, collective commitment to the common good and we’ve just been unwilling to pay the price for that,” Gunderson said. “I think it’s time for someone to stand up and say that.”
Gunderson emphasized how important it is that the state feel connected around education. Having worked in a district that often votes for conservatives but also passed a referendum to increase teacher pay, he was confident he could speak to everyone about the importance of schools.
“It has to matter in Superior what happens in Milwaukee and it has to matter in Mineral Point what happens in Bayfield,” he said.
Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams
Hendricks-Williams has more than 25 years of experience in a variety of education roles and worked as the director in the Milwaukee office of Gov. Tony Evers until November 2020. Prior to that, Hendricks-Williams worked at DPI and earlier in her career as an administrator and special education teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools.
“We have to put in on the front end through our early childhood programs,” Hendricks-Williams said.
The candidate most open to school choice options for families, Hendricks-Williams pointed to her 20-item “Student Bill of Rights” as a vision for the state’s educational future. She said she would create a task force on school funding quickly after being elected and wants to increase state aid for districts with students facing more challenges.
“Our funding system in Wisconsin has been trending away from equity at a faster rate since 2007,” she said.
Deb Kerr
Kerr was the superintendent of Brown Deer Schools for 13 years until leaving in June 2020. Kerr has worked in a variety of educational sectors, and is a former president of the national School Superintendents Association and Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators. Earlier in her career, Kerr was an athletic director and physical education teacher, middle school principal and assistant principal.
“We can’t just have our school districts rely on grant programs, we have to have predictable, sustainable funding,” Kerr said.
Stressing her experience with SSA and WASDA, Kerr believes she would be able to work with legislators from both parties to help make education a priority.
“The voice of the state superintendent needs to be respected as an expert, an advocate for all kids,” Kerr said. “If we don’t do things differently, if we don’t try to bring people together to unify around education, we won’t get anything done.”
Joe Fenrick
Joe Fenrick is a Fond du Lac High School science teacher who also is serving his third term as a Fond du Lac County supervisor. The 15-year FDLHS teacher chairs the board’s Social Services and Human Services committees and also works as a geology lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
He did not participate in Wednesday’s forum.
