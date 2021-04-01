State superintendent candidates: Kerr supports ban on transgender girls in girls sports, Underly calls it ‘transphobic’

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill introduced in the Legislature is similar to others that conservative state legislatures around the country have been considering in recent weeks. When the Wisconsin bill was announced last month, Fair Wisconsin executive director Megin McDonell, the parent of a transgender teen, described the push as "harmful" and "hurtful.”

"It sends a really harmful message that we even have to have these conversations, and it makes, I think, kids feel like their identities aren't legitimate or real or valued," she said.

Kerr said “many parents are concerned about this kind of thinking” that allows transgender students to compete with those of their same gender identity.

“It has nothing to do with transphobia, this was not even an issue years ago,” Kerr said. “In Brown Deer we joyfully accepted all kids where they were, they went to any bathroom they wanted to, there was never these issues like this.”