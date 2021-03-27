State superintendent candidates charted different paths to the April 6 election

Once she finished, Kerr applied for a superintendent position in the Wilmot Graded School District, a small district with one class per grade where, she said, she wore many hats including superintendent, business manager, principal, curriculum director and playground duty to give her teachers prep time.

“I shoveled snow, I did whatever it would take,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When she realized Wilmot wasn’t going to make it on its own as a school district, she moved to consolidate it with another district a few miles away.

“It was a great combination and not only was it successful because the voters approved it overwhelmingly, we reduced the levy and built a new building the next year to house all of the kids for a better program,” she said. She also launched a charter school in the Wilmot district for 4K students.

She then moved about 60 miles north to Brown Deer where she became the superintendent of a school district that, at the time, had 20% students of color and 20% low-income students. But over her 13 years in the district, those percentages increased to 80% students of color and 50% students who were economically disadvantaged.