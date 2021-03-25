State superintendent candidate used district email to build campaign contact list

In the second email blast, sent out in the afternoon with the subject line “This is legit — please don’t call my school district to report a weird request,” again from her public district account, she told recipients that the email is in regard to the state superintendent race, and she didn’t want to send the request for personal addresses out over district email.

“Please trust me – more information coming,” she wrote, before again directing recipients to her private email address.

According to Underly’s campaign, the second email was sent in the afternoon to provide clarification for the first after recipients contacted the Pecatonica School District to ask if Underly’s district email had been hacked.

Underly campaign spokesperson Alanna Conley said the emails were sent to people Underly had met in her career in an effort to collect private contact information to avoid using school emails during the campaign.

"This is standard practice, to make sure taxpayer resources aren’t utilized and was done specifically to comply with state laws regarding use of public email — she is literally saying, don’t email me at work, talk to me only on my personal email,” Conley said, contrasting Underly’s use of her district email with Kerr’s use of hers to solicit clients for her private business.