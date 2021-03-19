State superintendent candidate used district email during work hours to set up private business

State Superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr solicited clients and organized branding for her private consulting business through her public school district email address, including several times during work hours, prior to her retirement as Brown Deer School District superintendent last year.
Emails obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal show Kerr used her district email address during work time to set up her private consulting firm, Lead Greatly, LLC, on multiple different occasions from March to July 2020.
She used her district email to schedule meetings with the Danielson Group, a Chicago-based education company, about their teaching framework, often replying to messages between the district’s 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday work hours.
Records show Kerr also:
- Spent time during work hours discussing branding for Lead Greatly with her administrative assistant, who was helping Kerr with graphic design, through her district email;
- Pitched her consulting firm to superintendents in Fox Point Bayside School District and Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District while arranging meetings to discuss projects; and
- Directed a project manager with the Consortium for School Networking to Lead Greatly in her final days as superintendent of Brown Deer.
In a statement late Thursday, Kerr downplayed conducting private business on public email during work time, describing it as "the limited instances where I sent a handful of emails informing contacts of my next steps as a consultant practice. A few threads in tens of thousands."
"Over the last 13 years as superintendent to Brown Deer Schools, I proudly dedicated my time to uplifting all children," Kerr said.
She described the graphic design work as being done by "a former executive assistant who I provided needed income to do some design work."
An email with a group that she later worked with after her employment ended June 30 was "a result of my email (address) being public." And another email thread with the two school districts, she said, was related to school district consolidation discussions that were unrelated to her business.
"I was not paid for the discussion and do not expect them to hire me in the future," she said.
Kerr concluded her statement by questioning whether her opponent, Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly, was using paid time off or taking a leave of absence to campaign. Underly's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment regarding those questions.
Kerr's campaign has been on its heels since February, when she finished second in the primary. The same day she tweeted about being called the N-word in high school, saying "my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me." Kerr, who is white, apologized and deleted her Twitter account the next day. By the end of that week her campaign manager and attorney quit.
During the primary Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, the only Black candidate running for state superintendent, accused Kerr of a "racially motivated" attack when Kerr tried to have her kicked off the ballot for submitting invalid nomination papers.
Earlier this week, the campaign for Jill Underly, Kerr's opponent in the April 6 election, aired an ad criticizing Kerr for writing a letter of recommendation for a finance manager who had overdrawn the district's bank accounts by about $500,000 back in 2009.
"This is further proof that Deb Kerr can’t be trusted to manage taxpayer resources," Underly campaign spokesperson Alanna Conley said of Kerr working on her private business while she was superintendent. "Our kids deserve a leader at DPI who has demonstrated sound fiscal judgement, not abused their position and public dollars for personal gain."
Kerr, who worked as an educator for more than 40 years, retired from her position as Brown Deer superintendent June 30, around the same time she launched Lead Greatly. She made the decision to seek election for state superintendent in July and, if elected, she said she will put her company — which specializes in education consulting — on hold.
In an interview earlier this week, Kerr said she launched Lead Greatly to provide contracted services and education consulting for clients in the Milwaukee area with a focus on supporting and training woman for leadership roles through executive coaching. Kerr initially declined to identify her Lead Greatly clients, but her campaign later said she worked with the Harper Joint 1 and Saint Francis school districts. The campaign did not say whether she had other clients.
The state superintendent oversees the Department of Public Instruction, which manages the state’s public school system, sets priorities in the department’s two-year budget request, manages the private school voucher programs, and disperses grants to schools and districts.
Candidates in the traditionally nonpartisan race for state superintendent have received support from partisan backers in the weeks leading up to the election. Kerr, who describes herself as a Democrat who voted for Joe Biden for president, has garnered financial backing from Republicans because of her support for private school vouchers. Underly has garnered an endorsement from the state’s largest teacher's union, the Wisconsin Education Association Council, which supports Democrats.
Ahead of a crowded seven-person primary in February, Kerr led the group in campaign fundraising and spending. She finished second, winning 26% of votes in the primary. Underly finished first with 27% of the primary votes.
The state superintendent seat is open for the first time in over a decade after Gov. Tony Evers, who won statewide elections to head the agency for three consecutive four-year terms, assumed Wisconsin’s highest office. Current state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor was appointed by Evers in January 2019 after he won the 2018 governor’s race. She did not seek election this year.
