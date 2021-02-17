State superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr apologizes for racially insensitive tweet

"I do not shy away from conversations about race," she added. "In fact, I am very vocal about racism as it exists in its many forms and I intentionally point to it when I see it. I apologize for having posted something that was intended to be a part of the discussion of racism. I will continue to serve as a champion against racism in our schools and in our communities."

Payton said he’s skeptical of Kerr’s apology.

“It’s called reading the room,” he said. “You can engage your community about race by asking questions and wanting to understand … especially if you know that you are not from that community you do not go in adding your experience.”

“At the end of the day you will never have the experience and be in the position of a person that has been called directly (the N-word),” he continued. “You need to just ask questions and listen.”

Alanna Conley, spokesperson for Underly's campaign, lambasted Kerr for her Tweet in a statement Wednesday.

"State Superintendent is a serious job that requires sound judgement and a focus on what’s best for students," Conley said. "We think the people of Wisconsin have had enough of political leaders tweeting nonsense."

