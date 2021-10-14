State school board association condemns threats made against local members

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards on Thursday condemned the growing number of threats against school board members over COVID-19 mitigation policies in schools.
"Unfortunately, there have been some isolated incidents in the state recently involving threats to the personal safety of board members," the release read. "Such threats cannot and should not be tolerated."
A the beginning of October, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to meet in the next 30 days with federal, state, Tribal, territorial and local law enforcement leaders across the country to discuss strategies for addressing a “disturbing trend” of increasing threats to teachers and school board members.
“Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values,” Garland wrote. “Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”
Threats against school board members in Wisconsin appear to have revolved around COVID mitigation protocols, such as mask mandates, prompting the state-wide association of school boards to issue their statement with instructions on how members of the public should address local board members.
“To help board members hear and understand the message you want to deliver, be clear and respectful in your communications. You can be passionate about the issue, but maintaining a civil, constructive dialogue leads to more informed decision making,” the release read. “Recognize that boards frequently face difficult choices. The matters at hand can be complex with no easy answers in sight. But school board members share your goal — a successful public education system that helps all students excel.”
Up North News, a digital outlet based in Wisconsin, reported in September that a Beaver Dam Unified School Board member who voted twice in favor of requiring masks resigned from his position citing concerns about the safety of his family. The board member noted such instances as a vehicle idling outside his house late at night and negative communications he has received related to his support for masks, according to the outlet.
Wisconsin Public Radio also recently reported that school boards in Wisconsin and other states have been forced to end meetings early due to "angry mobs." In Oshkosh, an August school board meeting devolved into a shouting match after protestors refused to wear masks as required by the district.