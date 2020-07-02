State projects school aid estimates for next year, but questions linger over COVID-19's impact

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison School District is among 114 Wisconsin districts expected to see less K-12 state aid next school year, but those estimates could change as the state adjusts for COVID-19-related shortfalls.

The Department of Public Instruction on Wednesday announced that state general school aids — which represents the largest form of state support for public schools — are expected to increase statewide by $163.5 million, or 3.5%, from the previous year. The fund is expected to total $4.9 billion in the 2020-21 school year.

Of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts, 302 are poised to receive an increase in funds this coming school year. Another 114 districts are estimated to see a drop in funds, and five districts will see no change in funding.

However, Dan Bush, director of school financial services for DPI, said the estimates are based on the most recent 2019-20 budget data and are subject to change. Final funding amounts will be certified in mid-October.

“On balance, it’s unlikely that this estimate reflects the impact of COVID-19 much,” Bush said. “I would anticipate some differences when we get to the fall and we get the final year-end numbers.”