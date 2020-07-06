State Honors Music Project summer camp hits high notes despite COVID-19 pandemic

When high school students auditioned for a chance to attend this summer’s state honors music camp, they envisioned sleeping in dorms at UW-Green Bay and connecting with others over meals and free time.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the Wisconsin School Music Association was forced to create an online camp students could attend from their homes.
“I honestly was shocked they were going to go ahead with it,” said Jonah Dennis, who will be a senior at Mount Horeb High School.
Dennis, who plays the French horn, felt at the time that the camp couldn’t be replicated online.
“But this year, the virtual wasn’t half-bad, really. You got to commune with other musicians,” he said. “It was less playing than I had hoped. It was manageable. It was better than I expected.”
High school students auditioned in February to earn a spot in the association’s High School State Honors Music Project, which includes the summer camp. After camp, students master their music for the chosen pieces. Then, in a typical year, the culmination of the project is a final performance in Overture Hall. But this year’s Oct. 29 event will also be online.
Of the more than 1,500 auditions across the state, 426 students in grades 9, 10 and 11 were invited to be part of the ensembles. Camps took place June 20-23 for band, mixed choir and jazz ensemble, and June 24-27 for orchestra and treble choir.
“We literally practice all day long, stop for meals and get a little bit of free time,” Victoria Donahue, program director for the Wisconsin School Music Association, said about a typical camp.
Despite not having opportunities for in-person connections, activities were still included to bring students together. The traditional talent show was incorporated through a video performance.
“So there was a strong attempt to make sure they were able to socially connect with each other,” said Laurie Fellenz, executive director of the Wisconsin School Music Association.
Donahue, who coordinates the camp, said a positive of the online camp is that this year the participants were able to spend more time learning about music history and other aspects of music education.
The online camp setup also made it possible to incorporate guest composers from around the world, including Ireland and Slovenia, and composers who had written what the students were actually studying. Students could hear the story behind a piece and what influenced it. They also could ask lots of questions, Donahue said.
New York City-based composer Jim Papoulis worked with the treble choir to compose a song — a surprise that doesn’t usually happen in camp, Donahue said. A recording will be produced of the song that they co-authored, she said.
Dennis appreciated that for a Colombian dance piece, the campers watched a couple of videos of the dance and how that connected with the music. They also did a bit of a dance routine, he said.
He also enjoyed interviews with the composers because he writes music and hopes to make a living as a composer.
Mixed feelings
Ezra Dennis, Jonah’s brother, will be a junior at Mount Horeb High School and sings bass in the mixed choir. The brothers are following in the footsteps of their father, who participated in the State Honors Music Project as a vocalist when he was a Mount Horeb High School student.
“I was very disappointed. Doing it online takes away so much of the interaction between other students, the coach and the director,” Ezra Dennis said. “We got to meet all of our composers of the pieces we were going to do and that was really interesting, especially because the composers were from different countries.”
Ethan Kaji will be a senior at West High School and plays violin in the orchestra. This was his sixth and final year in the State Honors Music Project — three years at the middle level and three years in the high school program.
Kaji thought the camp would be canceled, a thought that made him “really, really sad” because he had been hoping to reconnect with friends he’d made at camp.
“We ended up being able to see (each other online), so that was really fun,” he said.
Sights and sounds
One advantage of the online camp was being able to see everybody when the orchestra rehearsed, which normally is not the case because of how musicians are arranged, Kaji said. On the flip side, he said the online format didn’t allow him to hear everyone, which made playing harder.
Kevin Thays, director of communications for the Wisconsin School Music Association, said the organization saw no other option but to adapt the camp for students who really enjoy music, especially because they had already lost so much because of the pandemic.
“We had many kids out there, music kids, who were depending on us. ... Music is their center,” Thays said. “It was really important to take something that has been around a long time, which has been a big Wisconsin tradition, and then to be able to adapt it in these circumstances.”
