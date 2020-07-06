State Honors Music Project summer camp hits high notes despite COVID-19 pandemic

Dennis appreciated that for a Colombian dance piece, the campers watched a couple of videos of the dance and how that connected with the music. They also did a bit of a dance routine, he said.

He also enjoyed interviews with the composers because he writes music and hopes to make a living as a composer.

Mixed feelings

Ezra Dennis, Jonah’s brother, will be a junior at Mount Horeb High School and sings bass in the mixed choir. The brothers are following in the footsteps of their father, who participated in the State Honors Music Project as a vocalist when he was a Mount Horeb High School student.

“I was very disappointed. Doing it online takes away so much of the interaction between other students, the coach and the director,” Ezra Dennis said. “We got to meet all of our composers of the pieces we were going to do and that was really interesting, especially because the composers were from different countries.”

Ethan Kaji will be a senior at West High School and plays violin in the orchestra. This was his sixth and final year in the State Honors Music Project — three years at the middle level and three years in the high school program.