The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is giving $7 million in federal money for 11 new or expanding charter schools, including a new school in Madison.
The charter school grants are for the 2019-2020 school year. The DPI received 21 applications totaling almost $14 million.
"Charter schools are one way for educators to innovate and engage the wide range of students in our communities," said State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor in a news release.
"As we determined these awards, we prioritized expanding opportunities to students who face challenges," Stanford Taylor said. "We want all students, no matter who they are or where they live, to have access to the resources and educational rigor they need to succeed."
The Milestone Democratic School in Madison received a $800,000 planning and implementation grant, the school getting approval in February from the UW-Madison Office of Educational Opportunity.
Planning and implementation grants of $800,000 also were awarded to the Ripon Area School District and the Mondovi School District, and the Rice Lake Area School District will get an $800,625 planning and implementation grant.
Two implementation grants were awarded, with Milwaukee Public Schools getting a $750,625 grant and Lakeland Union High School getting a $258,050 grant.
Five expansion grants were awarded, with Milwaukee Public Schools and UW-Milwaukee each getting $750,000, the Sheboygan Area School District getting $650,000, the Mauston School District getting $550,000 and Green Bay Area Public Schools getting $450,000.
This is the second round of funding for charter schools getting money from a five-year, $95 million grant from the US Department of Education.
The planning and implementation grants are for schools opening in fall 2020, the implementation grants for schools that recently opened or will open in 2019, and the expansion grants for schools already in place.
Any school district can authorize a charter school, while independent charter schools, such as the Milestone Democratic School, may be authorized by a public agency such as UW-Madison's Office of Educational Opportunity.
Applications for the third round of competitive charter school grants for the 2020-21 school year will start in late fall or early winter this year.