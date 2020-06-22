× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School “will undoubtedly look different” this fall under recommendations from the state Department of Public Instruction.

The 87-page “Education Forward” guidance document, posted on DPI’s website late Sunday night, outlines various measures districts should take to mitigate the risks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Recommendations throughout the plan include things like daily temperature checks or symptoms screenings, modified schedules, new desk arrangements, physical distancing on buses, quarantining returned library books and limiting outside visitors.

Districts around Wisconsin “need to plan for both school operations on campus and remote learning” as they move toward reopening this fall, according to the guidance.

“While I expect schools to reopen this fall, they will undoubtedly look different,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor wrote in an introductory letter. “There will need to be social distancing, new cleaning and disinfecting procedures, and changes to how educators deliver instruction. There will be students who are not able to return to school due to health concerns and students and staff who may be quarantined due to exposure.”

Schools “should plan for change throughout the next school year,” and be prepared to adjust to physical distancing guidelines that “may lead to class size constraints” that require modified schedules. DPI also recommends districts prepare virtual learning options for students or families with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk for COVID-19.

Modified schedule examples DPI mentions include:

Four-day week, with the normal fifth day used for deep cleaning at sites and virtual learning

Two-day rotation in which students would report for in-person learning on a Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday rotation, with virtual learning on the days they’re not at school

A/B week rotation that splits the student body in half with those at home continuing virtual learning

Four-day face-to-face education for elementary students with entirely virtual learning for secondary students

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The guidance does not require anything of districts, but can be considered “a starting point to be modified in collaboration” with each district’s community and their specific needs. DPI will update the guidance “as new information arises.”

School buildings have been closed since mid-March, when Gov. Tony Evers and Public Health Madison & Dane County officials ordered them closed as the virus began to spread in Wisconsin.

Local public health officials released a reopening plan last month after various court challenges to state restrictions on businesses and other activity. Dane County is in “Phase 2” of that plan, and could move to Phase 3 if case numbers remain within the acceptable bounds.

Groups like the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, Wisconsin Association of School Boards, the Wisconsin Education Association Council and others collaborated with DPI in preparing the plan.

“Critical” items the report identifies as focuses in the fall are:

Keeping students and staff physically safe

Caring for the social-emotional and mental health needs of students and staff

Keeping learning coherent using aligned standards of assessments, bound in units of instruction — whether learning is in-person, virtual, or physically distanced

Meeting the needs of every student by considering the unique experiences of students and by considering students’ families as active partners in learning

Designing flexibility into school schedules, built-environments, protocols, and norms for being together in-person, physically distanced and through virtual learning

Public health assumptions in the plan include that the virus will remain a risk until a vaccine is developed and widely used, which is “not likely” within the next 12-18 months, and school operations will require modifications to screen for symptoms and social distance.

Beyond learning, schools will also have to consider other services as they plan, the guidance notes.

“Changes will need to be made as districts look at how they provide meals to students, transport students to and from school, move through their buildings, and gather to celebrate achievements,” Stanford Taylor wrote.

DPI also outlines recommendations for governance, school operations, technology, infection control and mitigation and school safety and mental health. DPI announced last week that it would distribute cloth masks and infrared thermometers to districts through a collaboration with the State Emergency Operations Center.

The Madison Metropolitan School District will receive 53,000 masks and 106 thermometers. Schools should conduct daily health checks like temperature screening or symptom checking “if feasible,” according to the guidance.

Within classrooms, the guidance recommends all student desks face the same direction, that stickers be used to illustrate traffic flow and teachers’ desks face the same direction as the students’ desks. It also recommends special classes like music, art and physical education be held within the individual classrooms when possible rather than bringing students to a shared space.

Districts will be responsible for creating plans to monitor students and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, monitor attendance and protocol for using facial coverings.

“The Department of Health Services recommends cloth face coverings for teachers/staff and older students who can wear and remove them properly, in situations when social distancing is difficult to maintain,” the guidance states.

Amid a challenging budget season as districts remain uncertain whether state aid will be cut to make up for lower-than-anticipated state tax revenues, the guidance also recommends schools install items like no-touch bathroom fittings and trash cans and hand sanitizing stations at entrances and common areas. The MMSD board will vote on its preliminary budget at the June 29 meeting, though officials anticipate more updates than normal before it is finalized in October.

The guidance reminds officials throughout about the inequitable affects the pandemic has had on minority communities. It also suggests districts prepare for the potential trauma and anxiety students might experience during the pandemic by increasing mental health services and making adjustments like “flexible discipline systems” that account for possible “increased acting out.”

DPI also included recommendations for districts to work with specific student groups like those with special needs, gifted and talented and English Learners.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.