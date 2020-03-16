State Department of Public Instruction to waive instructional hours requirement for schools

The state Department of Public Instruction will waive annual requirements for instructional hours for school districts looking to do such following an order to shutter all public and private schools for at least two-and-a-half weeks.

DPI announced on Monday it will waive the instructional hours requirement for school districts because of the "ongoing public health emergency." Districts will still need to apply for the waiver, but the approval process will be expedited.

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers directed the state Department of Health Services to order the closure of all schools by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the latest. Students will not return to their school buildings until at least Monday, April 6, in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Additionally, DPI is "aggressively pursuing" a waiver from the federal government for mandated assessments, the state education agency said in a statement, and will work with Evers and the state Legislature "around suspending state testing requirements this spring due to the unprecedented circumstances."

School districts are required to provide a minimum number of instructional hours for students each year depending on their grade level.