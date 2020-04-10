State decision on school closures beyond April 24 ‘a ways away,’ Gov. Evers says

Twenty states have recommended or ordered school facilities closed through the 2019-20 academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin is not among them, and Gov. Tony Evers told the Cap Times Thursday his administration is “a ways away” from a decision extending the closure beyond the current plan, April 24 — two weeks away — even as state education officials caution districts to prepare for potential long-term closure.
“We’re in communication with the Department of Public Instruction and school districts in the state to help us make that decision,” Evers said. “We will continue to consult with them and at the appropriate time we will either pull the plug on the year or not. Right now we’re just focused (on) making sure people are safer at home and people are implementing that part of their lives.”
Evers, the state Department of Health Services, local public health officials and school districts all have the power to close school buildings, depending on the specific wording of any statewide order. Evers initially closed them starting at the end of day Wednesday, March 18, but Public Health Madison and Dane County stepped in to close local school facilities beginning Monday, March 16.
Madison Metropolitan School District officials are "operating under a closure timeline" of an April 27 return, MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Wednesday, leaving them building up a virtual learning operation while considering what reopening school facilities could require.
“For the time being, MMSD remains focused on continuing with its Virtual Learning program and its commitment to support our families and school community,” LeMonds wrote. “As we approach April 27, and if the Governor lifts his order for school closures, MMSD will work closely with local public health officials to evaluate local COVID-19 risk levels and consider options on how to best provide learning to our students for the remainder of the school year.”
That fits with Evers’ March 24 “safer at home” order, which mandated school buildings remain closed through 8 a.m. Friday, April 24. The school day begins before 8 a.m. for some MMSD schools, so they would not restart until after the weekend if they were reopening at all.
In a letter to superintendents last week, though, state superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor advised that “in the absence of certainty around school reopening, I encourage you to do long-range planning as if students will not be back in school for the rest of this school year.”
“I wish I could assure you of a certain date schools will reopen, but the situation continues to evolve,” Stanford Taylor wrote.
With that in mind, she asked districts to consider graduation policies, social-emotional well-being, continuity of learning and connections with students.
“Engage with other districts and share strategies on how to ensure students who were on track for graduation prior to school closure can graduate,” she wrote.
Department of Public Instruction spokesperson Chris Bucher wrote in an email Wednesday that even when physical school closures end, “absent a vaccine, the COVID-19 virus will still be present.”
“This poses unique challenges as districts plan for the future,” Bucher wrote. “The department wants to make sure districts have as much flexibility as possible in planning, and has been exploring what additional flexibility can be provided around virtual education through administrative rule changes. We plan to update districts on this information in the coming weeks.”
Briana Reilly contributed to this article.
