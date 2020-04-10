State decision on school closures beyond April 24 ‘a ways away,’ Gov. Evers says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Twenty states have recommended or ordered school facilities closed through the 2019-20 academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin is not among them, and Gov. Tony Evers told the Cap Times Thursday his administration is “a ways away” from a decision extending the closure beyond the current plan, April 24 — two weeks away — even as state education officials caution districts to prepare for potential long-term closure.

“We’re in communication with the Department of Public Instruction and school districts in the state to help us make that decision,” Evers said. “We will continue to consult with them and at the appropriate time we will either pull the plug on the year or not. Right now we’re just focused (on) making sure people are safer at home and people are implementing that part of their lives.”