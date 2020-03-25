State cancels K-12 standardized testing for school year amid COVID-19 closures

Wisconsin students won't be taking any standardized state tests for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forcing the closure of schools.

The Department of Public Instruction said on its website Wednesday, "due to the school closures and the evolving COVID situation, it is not possible to administer the statewide assessments for the 2019-20 school year. There will be no further state assessments this school year."

It means elementary and middle school students won't be taking the Forward Exam or the Dynamic Learning Maps exam for students with significant cognitive disabilities.

Ninth and 10th grade students won't take the ACT Aspire assessment either.

Most 11th graders have already taken the regular ACT test, which is an admission requirement for some colleges, because the testing dates had been scheduled before schools closed statewide on March 18.

For those who haven't taken the ACT, which is a requirement in 11th grade, DPI is working to provide an additional exam opportunity later this year, said DPI spokesman Chris Bucher.

DPI was granted a waiver Monday from the federal Department of Education to forego testing requirements.