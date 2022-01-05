Staffing struggles paramount as Madison schools prepare to return to in-person learning

The Madison School Board and district administration opened up their COVID-19 talks to the public in a nearly four-hour special board meeting on the eve of a decision to return students to classrooms or extend a last-minute pivot to online-only learning, amid a surge in cases fueled by the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
The district is expected to announce its decision Thursday morning, as the number of staff absences remains high due to the pandemic — and the number of substitute teachers to cover those absences remains low.
The majority of board members expressed support for reopening buildings for in-person learning on Monday, though there was no vote on the matter as the decision is up to Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.
During the public comment portion of Wednesday's meeting, parents and community members sounded off on the district's last-minute decision, announced on the eve of New Year's Eve, to extend winter break and pivot to online learning for two days. Two parents expressed frustration with the lack of transparency in the district’s decision-making process.
A parent and a community member expressed their support for the decision. The Rev. Marcus Allen, leader of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, who backed the decision, said he closed his church for two weeks because of the surge. Six other parents spoke and urged Jenkins to reopen classrooms Monday.
More than 650 people tuned in to the livestreamed meeting. Roughly 90 written statements and emails were submitted to the board ahead of the meeting, the majority supporting a return to in-person learning.
“This is difficult ... we totally understand where you’re coming from,” Jenkins said to parents who shared written or spoken statements. “Students are better in school, we’ve said that since day one, we wanted to pause, with our staff coming back from break knowing the potential spread of the virus.”
“It’s been changing rapidly,” he said of the pandemic and the surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.
Ellen Wald, chair of the UW Health Department of Pediatrics and medical advisor to the district, said having adequate staff is critical to keeping schools open. If transmission begins to occur in school buildings, the district can tweak mask, distancing or mealtime protocol, but staffing remains the critical factor in determining whether schools need to close.
'Already stretched'
Thirty-six out of the district’s 52 schools are expected to experience an absence rate of at least six staff members each day due to illness or child care needs, Wright Middle School Principal Angie Hicks said.
“The system is already stretched,” she said.
Tracey Caradine, interim chief of human resources, said she anticipates those absences to increase through mid-January.
Over the last five in-person school years, the district had an average of 650 substitute teachers to cover absences. This year that number has dropped to 391, with 84 of those substitute teachers also covering absences in other districts.
Between Oct. 4 and Dec. 17, roughly 121 central office staff signed up to cover absences in schools, the majority of whom were certified to teach, Caradine said.
Next week, Caradine is anticipating 547 absences among staff, with 193 of those unfilled as of Wednesday, though, she said, those numbers could change.
“I fully support our return to school on Monday, Jan. 10, and us doing everything in our power to get young people back to in-person learning, however, I think that there’s a balancing act that we have to do in terms of taking this recent surge incredibly seriously,” board president Ali Muldrow said.
Cases and testing
Kari Stampfli, interim assistant director of health services, said the 14-day case rate for the district was in the 200s prior to winter break, but that number grew to more than 300 by Jan. 1.
Between Monday and Wednesday, the district recorded 350 positive tests, roughly 50% of those among staff.
District medical officials said they will continue with 10-day required isolation and quarantine for those who test positive until the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and Public Health Madison and Dane County hand down new guidance, which could be imminent, following the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s shift to five-day isolation for vaccinated individuals who test positive.
The district started off the week with 3,000 rapid antigen tests for a district of roughly 31,000 students and staff, and half of those had been used by end of the day on Monday.
The district received a shipment of 15,000 new rapid antigen tests that will need to be used within the week, before they expire. School-based COVID testing sites for students and staff will be open at Memorial, VanHise/Hamilton, East, La Follette, Gompers/Blackhawk and Holtzman from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The district has been assured that there won’t be supply chain issues with PCR tests, Stampfli, said — and the district has ramped up orders for those. Thirty-nine of Madison’s 52 schools are expected to have on-site testing facilities operational by Jan. 18; 31 school-based testing sites are currently open.
Shots required
Terminations due to noncompliance with the district’s vaccine requirement, recommended by Jenkins and approved by the board in September, totaled 79 employees as of Dec. 28, out of roughly 5,000 staff members.
Of the employees terminated, 62% were substitutes and 15% Madison School & Community Recreation staff. The remaining 13% included athletic coaches, limited term employees, educational assistants, food service staff, custodians and teachers.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the number of teachers and teaching assistants who were terminated was less than seven, though he did not provide the exact number because of personnel privacy concerns.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
