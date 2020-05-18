St. Maria Goretti Catholic School sues Madison School District over busing disagreement

St. Maria Goretti Catholic School, 5405 Flad Ave., enrolls about 400 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Of those students, 176 are eligible based on where they live to ride one of the four bus routes the Madison School District provides for the school, and approximately 135 students regularly ride the bus.

In October 2018, Madison school officials told the heads of four Catholic schools in the Madison Diocese their bus schedules through the district would need to be changed in the 2020-21 school year.

The change was prompted by a three-year effort by the district to switch all of its middle schools to begin at 8:40 a.m., which started this year.

In order to keep the four bus routes for St. Maria Goretti students paired with the schedule of transporting public school students, the district told St. Maria Goretti its students would not get to school until 8:50 a.m., 70 minutes after the current 7:40 a.m. start time.

By shifting its schedule by 70 minutes, the lawsuit claims this would have a "devastating" effect on St. Maria Goretti's operations and Catholic mission, including not being able to hold an 8 a.m. mass three days a week for students, family members and other parishioners.