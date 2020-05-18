St. Maria Goretti Catholic School sues Madison School District in busing spat

St. Maria Goretti Catholic School, 5405 Flad Ave., enrolls about 400 students in grades K-8.

Of those students, 176 are eligible based on where they live to ride one of the four bus routes the Madison School District provides for the school, and approximately 135 students regularly ride the bus.

In October 2018, Madison school officials told the heads of four Catholic schools in the Madison Diocese their bus schedules through the district would need to be changed in the 2020-21 school year.

The change was prompted by a three-year effort launched by the district this year to switch all of its middle school start times to 8:40 a.m.

In order to keep the four St. Maria Goretti bus routes compatible with transporting public school students, the district told St. Maria Goretti its students would not get to school until 8:50 a.m., 70 minutes after the current 7:40 a.m. start time.

The lawsuit claims the 70-minute shift would have a “devastating” effect on St. Maria Goretti’s operations and Catholic mission, including not being able to hold an 8 a.m. Mass three days a week for students, family members and other parishioners.