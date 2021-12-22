Spooner middle school reopens after chemical leak, parents demand answers

SPOONER — Officials in Spooner have reopened a middle school after a mysterious chemical leak in November triggered an evacuation and left dozens of students sick.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the school district announced the school would reopen on Tuesday. But parents said they're upset that the district hasn't provided clear answers about what students were exposed to or whether the problem has really been resolved.
The district evacuated the school on Nov. 10 and initially blamed a contractor coating sewer pipes near the school for causing the leak.
District officials said in a news release Monday announcing the reopening that the school has been aired out and environmental reports have been completed. The release suggests the chemical styrene, which is used to make plastics and rubber, may have been the culprit.
That's not good enough for some parents. Stacy Metzig, whose daughter Shakayla was treated at a hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning following the evacuation, wants to know exactly the chemical was and what caused the leak.
"You're saying that the school is closed and then all of a sudden we get a thing stating that you're reopening," she said. "I'm 100 percent not comfortable sending (Shakayla) back."
Wisconsin Public Radio requested the environmental reports but the district refused to turn them over, citing an open investigation.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms
This story takes a look at the experience of area educators amid the nationwide push to "ban" critical race theory - a theoretical framework s…
This story was an absolute doozy. I started writing it after the Madison School District accidentally released a long-sought report to the Ist…
This story was written following a second discovery of hidden cameras connected to the district. This time, evidence was found that surveillan…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…