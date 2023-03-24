Tim LeMonds, spokesperson for the Madison School District, has sued the district to prevent a copy of a complaint filed against him by his staff from becoming public through an open records request.
LeMonds filed the lawsuit on Friday in Dane County Circuit Court, asking the school district to prevent the 14-page complaint and one other document from being released to a local TV news station, according to public court records.
LeMonds declined to comment on the matter when reached by the Wisconsin State Journal.
Releasing the complaint that staff filed would harm LeMonds and the school district because he is the district's spokesperson, LeMonds' complaint says, arguing that the potential harm outweighs the public benefit of the document's release.
"Releasing the subject documents would almost certainly subject Mr. LeMonds to unwarranted, unfair and irreversible public ridicule and gossip, negative public perception, and jeopardize his ability to credibly perform his duties as MMSD's chief public spokesperson — especially since all of the accusations in the complaint were found to be without merit by MMSD," the court complaint states.
"Certain disgruntled current and former" staff members filed the complaint against LeMonds in late October 2022, according to the court document. LeMonds' suit says their complaint stemmed from an internal reorganization of the district's communications department and was over "perceived personal grievances" against LeMonds.
The district's legal team and human resources department investigated the complaint, which included 11 interviews with LeMonds, the staff who filed the complaint and other staff, and a review of documents and recordings.
In December 2022, the district issued a formal letter finding the accusations against LeMonds to be "without merit" and decided no further action would be taken.
Around Dec. 19, 2022, a local TV station filed an open records request with the district asking for copies of any emails sent and received by any Madison School District employee containing the station's name or that of one of its news reporters between Dec. 19, 2021, and Dec. 19, 2022.
In accordance with state statute that requires individuals to be notified about certain public records before they are released, the district notified LeMonds around March 7 that the records would be released. On March 12, LeMonds let the district know he intended to sue the district to prevent the release of two of the approximately 100 records.
In addition to the internal complaint, LeMonds is asking that a cover page email also not be released, though the details of that weren't included in the court complaint.
He also is requesting that the court review his case against the district in private, and not in a public setting.
