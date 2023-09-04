Megan Bisbee and Shelly Seay became friends when they worked together at an area day camp and eventually shared the same ambition.

“One day we decided we could do this ourselves,” Bisbee said.

So 10 years ago they rented a small storefront at Dale Curtin Drive in McFarland and opened Spartan Day Camp, named after the McFarland High School mascot. They started with about 20 youths and 2,500 square feet. When they outgrew the site, they took over the space next door, expanding to about 5,500 square feet.

But the kids eventually needed more room to run around, and ceiling tiles would get busted out by balls tossed and kicked into the air. Bisbee and Seay, took the campers to a nearby park, where they would have time to think about the possibility of their own bigger space.

“We would just daydream at the park. We just decided one day to pull the trigger,” Bisbee said. “We found a great space to build. We found an architect and built this great big, beautiful space.”

Spartan Day Camp — now transitioning to its school year programs — moved into its new space in July 2019. But because its lease ended a month earlier, it held camp in the Madison Curling Club facility that June. With the ice gone for the summer, that area of the club turned into a big play space where the kids could ride the scooters the day camp purchased.

“It was pretty good because you had a big open space,” said fifth-grader Anja Plisch of McFarland about the curling club. “If you took off your shoes you could do a slip and slide.”

The new building — designed by Sketchworks Architecture — is a metal building broken up by large windows and bright blue and green exterior wall sections. It features a 10,000-square-foot, two-story space for the 130 to 160 campers enrolled weekly in the summer camp at 4814 Freedom Ring Road, off Siggelkow Road.

Most of the space is open to the two-story ceiling, and the facility features a basketball hoop, gymnastics bars, soft cubes and mats, a gaga ball pit and open space where some kids were playing football last Wednesday.

A mezzanine built on one side of the building created an upper classroom space, which has a reading area, dress-up area, pretend kitchen, easels, dollhouses, blocks and other things for building, other toys, and tables and chairs. A kitchen area with tables for eating lunch or doing arts and crafts, and offices are situated underneath the mezzanine.

“In the morning, when we have our three groups (here), one group is upstairs,” Seay said.

In addition to brightly colored stairs, a big green slide connects the two floors for a quicker way down, Seay said. A large overhead door can be opened in the gym space so kids can move back and forth between that and an outdoor playground.

“It was so tiny and cramped and there weren’t that many kids there,” said fifth-grader Lorelei Pfohl, of McFarland, about the old location.

Lorelei also said there were half as many gymnastics bars, so the campers had to wait to use them and the length of their turns was limited.

While the new location features the latest equipment, seventh-grader Matthew Weekes of McFarland said he remembers the play kitchens, which had been built out of entertainment cabinets, at the old site.

“It was really cool how they were able to reuse them,” he said. “I liked the quiet area, but it was never quiet.”

Matthew said he likes the new location’s spaciousness.

The summer campers also visit one of five parks nearby, including Siggelkow Road Park, which has a wooded area. A field trip also is on the schedule every day. Because the camp is divided into three age groups that all go to different places, it has five vans and uses two charter school buses for transport to locations in southern Wisconsin.

‘Wondrous adventures’

Fifth-grader Blake Bergen, of McFarland, said Skate Express Family Roller Rink in Watertown was his favorite field trip.

“You get to go on so many wondrous adventures. Like today, it’s going to be a very fun day,” said fourth-grader Demo Myers, who splits time between McFarland and Jefferson.

His group was headed to Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Madison Wednesday afternoon, on the final day of summer camp this year.

Fourth-grader Myriah Malone said she started coming to Spartan Day Camp when she lived in McFarland but has continued after moving to Marshall.

“I like that you can make a lot of friends here,” she said. “There’s a lot of fun stuff.”

The space allows for more kids and more programs. Spartan Day Camp runs a summer program, before-school, after-school and non-school-day programs, including 4K wrap-around care, for children ages four to 12. It also has open gym time for toddlers during the school year and rents out its space on the weekends, when a bounce house is set up.

Bisbee and Seay started Viking Day Camp in 2020 in Stoughton using a similar format. The site on McComb Road near Walmart is similar to the first Spartan Day Camp location.

“People struggle to find child care at the school-age level, and we wanted to provide that,” Bisbee said.