Spanish teacher allowed to teach virtually at West High following student walkouts

“I know it's cliché but these are very unprecedented times,” Merrell-Van Sickle said. “And we need to be more malleable and adjust more adequately to how things are working today.

“This is just an example of, they're just trying to follow their own rules, they're not really doing what's best for people.”

In August, Zorko herself pleaded with the School Board just before the year began. She explained that while she is vaccinated, she is "not protected due to aggressive medication that I have to take to avoid organ rejection."

“I’m being forced to make a choice between the career and the students I love and my life and health,” she told the board. “The district administration has repeatedly refused, since July 23, to afford me accommodations to work virtually for the upcoming school year as outlined and supported by my doctors, and I quote, ‘To keep Ms. Zorko safe from severe illness and death from COVID-19.’”

Jones had praised West principal Karen Boran’s handling of the situation, as Boran was paying for the physically present substitute out of West’s school budget. Boran visited briefly with the students during the walkouts Wednesday and thanked them for expressing their opinion.

While she said she could not comment on Zorko’s situation, she said in an interview she “100% supports” the students exercising their First Amendment rights, adding they are “great kids” and she feels “lucky to be in a school” where they can express themselves in this way.

