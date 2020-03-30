Something to cheer about in Sun Prairie

The Sun Prairie Cheer Junior Cards team earned a national championship title — an accomplishment made even more special because the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change in the cheerleading competition.
The team, which is based at the Prairie Kids Club in Sun Prairie, competed March 13 at the Quest Recreational Championship — a national competition in Orlando, Florida. The squad earned first place in its division — 2020 L2 Traditional Recreational-Non-Affiliated (14 and under) — without any deductions on the score sheet.
It was the first team in that division in program history to attend an event of this caliber. It had to earn a bid to attend by competing in November in Illinois. The Sun Prairie team, which has a roster of 21 girls in fifth through eighth grades, was the only middle school-age team in the state that received a bid for the Florida contest.
The competition originally would have spanned two days with a semifinal and final round. But because of the pandemic, it was shortened to one day. So instead of having the possibility of two chances to perform, it came down to just one. The performance was 2½ minutes long and a combination of stunting, tumbling, dance, jumps and a cheer.
“You only have one shot to show off the whole year’s worth of work,” Emersen Dennis, a seventh-grader at Prairie View Middle School in Sun Prairie, said about what the team faced in Florida.
Just one mistake can “mess it up,” so the team needed to stay bonded, Emersen said.
“You can’t redeem yourself. On the other hand, I am glad it was a one-day competition because we did so good,” she said. “We had a very hard warm up, so we were all kind of bonding right before we went out. The nerves kind of added up to make that last performance our best performance.”
Karen Sommers, program director for Sun Prairie Cheer and a coach of the Junior Cards team, said that after the girls won, they realized how much hard work went into it and the payoff they received by winning the championship.
“The ability of the kids to just adapt and go with it and not let that phase them was really something remarkable for kids of that age,” Sommers said. “We found this out basically the day before. When we had our last practice at home, it was a completely different scenario and a completely different plan.”
In addition to Sommers, the team is coached by Haley Leonhardt, Collin Whelan and student coach Aubrey Holznagel, who is a senior at Sun Prairie High School and a four-year member of the Coed Cheer team.
Emily Marion, a sixth-grader at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie, said she realized during warm up how big the competition was, and one indication was the venue — the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a 220-acre multi-sport facility located in the Walt Disney World Resort. She believes the team was energized by that.
“I kind of liked it better (with one performance) because then you could find out if we won or not and you wouldn’t have to wait,” she said.
Jessica Chapman, an eighth-grader at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School in Sun Prairie, said it has hit that this was her last year with the team.
“It is really hard,” Jessica said. “I was actually talking to one of the girls on the team about that.”
At the other end of the spectrum, Stella Sommers, a fifth-grader at Eastside Elementary School in Sun Prairie, who has been involved with cheer since she was four, still has several years ahead of her.
“I would come to the gym with my mom (Karen Sommers ) because she had been coaching an older team. I was just really interested in and wanted to try it,” Stella said.
Stella said she has gone down to Florida since 2015, accompanying her mom, who was coaching teams at other levels.
“That really made me want to go down there with my own team,” Stella said. “It kind of made me work hard to make that happen.”
