Something to cheer about in Sun Prairie

Just one mistake can “mess it up,” so the team needed to stay bonded, Emersen said.

“You can’t redeem yourself. On the other hand, I am glad it was a one-day competition because we did so good,” she said. “We had a very hard warm up, so we were all kind of bonding right before we went out. The nerves kind of added up to make that last performance our best performance.”

Karen Sommers, program director for Sun Prairie Cheer and a coach of the Junior Cards team, said that after the girls won, they realized how much hard work went into it and the payoff they received by winning the championship.

“The ability of the kids to just adapt and go with it and not let that phase them was really something remarkable for kids of that age,” Sommers said. “We found this out basically the day before. When we had our last practice at home, it was a completely different scenario and a completely different plan.”

In addition to Sommers, the team is coached by Haley Leonhardt, Collin Whelan and student coach Aubrey Holznagel, who is a senior at Sun Prairie High School and a four-year member of the Coed Cheer team.