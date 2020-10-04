Some staff unhappy with MMSD over salary change, MTI says it will consider legal action

At the time of the preliminary budget approval, district chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel was projecting a loss of $7.6 million in state aid from what had been anticipated in earlier projections. Removing the salary increases saved $7.8 million.

Sadlowski wrote in an email the union is seeking “clarification on whose authority the unilateral change” was implemented. He added that they hope for “a swift resolution that adheres to the agreed upon terms” and that resolving it now would “help to avoid further acrimony than this adverse action has already created.”

“While we remain confident that the matter will be mutually resolved in a prompt fashion given the leadership of Superintendent Jenkins, MTI is also preparing legal recourse against MMSD, should it be necessary,” Sadlowski wrote.