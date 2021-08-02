Some parent groups across Wisconsin oppose mask mandates despite public health guidance

A collection of Wisconsin parent advocacy groups are making school mask mandates a sticking point as the 2021-22 school year approaches.
On Friday, 38 groups signed on to an open letter to President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers opposing mask mandates and lockdowns. The letter comes as the Delta variant becomes a greater concern nationally and locally and public health officials recommend masks in areas of high transmission.
“We applaud and support the school boards, businesses, and localities that have respected our parental choice,” the letter states. “We anticipate and appreciate their continued support of our right to choose what is best for our children and individual families.”
Public Health Madison & Dane County began recommending masks indoors even for those who are vaccinated last week, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes in schools, with the Madison Metropolitan School District announcing that everyone would be required to wear a mask while indoors to begin the school year.
“Where the rubber hits the road is on masking,” Dr. Gregory P. DeMuri, a faculty member in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, said in a district news release announcing the fall policy.
“We mask so we can have a safe, productive school year, keep our schools open, and have sports and co-curriculars like band and all those great things our kids are doing now that they weren’t doing a year ago.”
The parent groups’ letter, which includes a group called We The Parents Dane County, states that “effective immediately” they will not mask their children in schools, allow private enforcement of mask mandates in various stores or at community events or be subject to “lockdowns or movement restriction.”
“Simply put, these are not your children,” the letter states. “They are ours and they too, are Americans with rights. They are our responsibility and our most beloved. They are not yours.”
A media contact for the group connected the Cap Times with a member of the Dane County chapter via email. After a reporter sent questions to the parent regarding the statement, the Cap Times instead received an email from Kettle Moraine School District parent Amy Richards, who is a supporter of one of the groups that signed the letter.
“We will not be ‘proving’ why we can or will be rejecting further mask mandates for our children or explaining why we will not comply with restrictions on their movement in any more detail than we would feel the need to validate why we woke up in the middle of the night to a crying child and gave them Children's Tylenol for an earache,” Richards wrote. “Parents across the state have explained consistently over the last year why they oppose mask mandates for children.”
Rather than offering studies related to how masks harm children, Richards suggested watching “the thousands of hours of local school board footage from across the state where we've spoken on this issue at length.”
“Again — schools, private businesses, and the government do not make medical decisions for our children. We do,” Richards wrote.
The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended that everyone in a school wear a mask to begin the upcoming school year. The Delta variant is causing spikes in case numbers around the country, especially in low-vaccinated areas.
While more than 70% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the county moved into the “substantial transmission” category under CDC standards last week.
Children under the age of 12 are also not yet eligible for a vaccine, meaning that elementary schools will be full of unvaccinated kids. Children were found not to be superspreaders as initially feared when schools returned in-person last year. They also have not been likely to suffer serious complications if infected, though some worry about either of those changing with a COVID-19 variant.
School boards around Dane County have heard from parents in recent weeks both opposing and supporting mask mandates.
Those in support say that because their children cannot be vaccinated, everyone needs to be as careful as possible. Parents opposed have focused on the importance of personal choices and suggested masks do physical, educational and emotional harm.
The CDC states on its website that “Research supports that mask wearing has no significant adverse health effects for wearers.”
