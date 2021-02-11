Some MMSD staff members not confident about reopening plan

One elementary teacher with a high-risk spouse cited a lack of information on how they'll have planning time or "duty-free" lunch time, what behavior response will look like or how lockdown or tornado drills will work.

“The district's decision to reopen is appalling as there is no plan,” the teacher wrote. “I am across three classrooms and have been told that they don't know the staffing plan yet or any idea when they will have one.”

An elementary school teacher who does not teach students in grades 4K-2 expressed concern about what school would look like with students remaining socially distanced and not able to share supplies in the classroom or get one-on-one close instruction from a teacher.

The teacher said district leaders are conveying “a message of, ‘We’re just going to figure it out’” for certain measures, including substitute teachers and what happens if a classroom has more students who want to return in-person than it can house with six feet of distancing between desks, which is part of the district's plan.

