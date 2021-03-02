Some MMSD staff continue to push against district reopening plan

“We teach out to stand in solidarity with our colleagues who have already been working in buildings, such as the early childhood educators, MSCR Cares staff, custodians, food service workers, and special education teachers and assistants,” the release states. “We teach out to stand up for the BIPOC and low income students, families, staff, and community members who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID.”

The open letter states staff have “worked for a year to make virtual learning an equitable and enriching experience for all students,” even as it cannot replace in-person experiences.

“We are literally weeks away from vaccines being in the arms of a majority of educators in the city,” the letter states. “Why would we expose our schools to an increased risk of exposure and community spread, when that risk could be further mitigated in such a short period of time?”