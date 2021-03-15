Social workers lead effort to provide struggling families with basic supplies during pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, families were scrambling to find stores where they could get basic supplies like toilet paper.
But some families lacked transportation to keep checking to see if the items were back in stock or to travel to other stores in search of them. At the same time, pantries could not get bulk supplies, so that option became limited. Then on top of it, some worried about just paying rent as they had their work hours cut or had to stay home to care for children doing online schooling.
That’s when social workers in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District sprang into action. Through funding and area grocery stores that agreed to set aside the items, the staff members were able to get them to families in need.
“At the time, we were just thankful retailers were able to set aside 200 six-packs of toilet paper. Those things were like gold for awhile,” said Jenni Vondrak, student and family engagement specialist at West Middleton Elementary.
Now, almost a year later, the effort is still providing personal hygiene products to families.
When schools went online last March, social workers in the district identified about 200 students who needed the items. Then they asked the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Education Foundation for support in starting a program, and the organization raised $15,000 to begin a monthly distribution program last April.
At the first distribution, social workers reported 50% more demand than expected and turned away about 100 students because supplies ran out. Continuing the program costs about $5,000 per month, and the foundation needed help to sustain the program on an ongoing basis.
So it began a partnership with Middleton Outreach Ministry to alternate funding the program each month.
The foundation has raised just over $47,000 for personal hygiene so far, and anticipates spending an additional $10,000 to finish the school year. Middleton Outreach Ministry has contributed about $20,000. Altogether, the total will be just over $77,000 by May, when the last distribution date is scheduled.
If the need continues, the effort will continue in some form this summer. While there is an eviction moratorium, families are falling further and further in debt, Vondrak said.
“Since the pandemic hit, the education foundation’s priority has been to provide the basics for our most disadvantaged students,” said Amber Kiggens-Leifheit, the foundation’s executive director.
Vondrak, who is leading the effort, said all schools in the district participate. School social workers continue to manage the packing and distribution of supplies that are now going to about 250 families a month.
Sam Qastin, a freshman at Middleton High School, was helping with the packing for the most recent distribution after his mom, Holly, saw a Facebook post about needing volunteers. He said it was a good thing to do and a chance to get out of the house.
“It’s good that people are coming out and helping people,” he said.
The items include a six-pack of toilet paper, a two-pack of paper towels, a bottle of both shampoo and conditioner, a toothbrush or two, toothpaste, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, hand soap, bar soap, dish soap and laundry detergent. While Woodman’s, Costco and Pick ‘n Save set aside the items last summer, Woodman’s is handling that exclusively this school year.
In addition, the program is working with the Period Poverty Project so it can supply menstrual products for families in need.
Kristin Wilson, one of the social workers at the high school, said families have been extremely appreciative. Some have lost jobs or had to stop working because of health concerns.
“Our goal has been just to be as responsive as possible to the changing needs,” said Ellen Carlson, executive director of Middleton Outreach Ministry.
Families are juggling a lot, including having their children in online schooling, she said. Providing the personal hygiene products crosses one thing off the list.
“It is a bit of a whirlwind to try to put all the pieces together right now in so many places,” Carlson said.
“At the time, we were just thankful retailers were able to set aside 200 six-packs of toilet paper. Those things were like gold for awhile.”
Jenni Vondrak, student and family engagement specialist for West Middleton Elementary School