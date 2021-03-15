Social workers lead effort to provide struggling families with basic supplies during pandemic

At the first distribution, social workers reported 50% more demand than expected and turned away about 100 students because supplies ran out. Continuing the program costs about $5,000 per month, and the foundation needed help to sustain the program on an ongoing basis.

So it began a partnership with Middleton Outreach Ministry to alternate funding the program each month.

The foundation has raised just over $47,000 for personal hygiene so far, and anticipates spending an additional $10,000 to finish the school year. Middleton Outreach Ministry has contributed about $20,000. Altogether, the total will be just over $77,000 by May, when the last distribution date is scheduled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If the need continues, the effort will continue in some form this summer. While there is an eviction moratorium, families are falling further and further in debt, Vondrak said.

“Since the pandemic hit, the education foundation’s priority has been to provide the basics for our most disadvantaged students,” said Amber Kiggens-Leifheit, the foundation’s executive director.

Vondrak, who is leading the effort, said all schools in the district participate. School social workers continue to manage the packing and distribution of supplies that are now going to about 250 families a month.