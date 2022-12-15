Snow day for Madison School District on Thursday not an 'easy' call

The decision to cancel school on Thursday was not an "easy" call for the Madison School District, but officials said it was because side roads were still snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute.

Children were sledding and building snowmen on Thursday, when they would normally be in the classroom after a snowstorm dropped nearly five inches of snow on Madison overnight and closed many area schools on Thursday.

"Today's decision to close was not as easy as others we have experienced," Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Staff monitored the conditions and found that while several main roads were in fair condition, a lot of side, residential and rural roads heading into Madison, as well as walking routes, were still hazardous at the time most would be commuting to school.

Some questioned the decision to close Thursday after the district kept schools open last Friday when a snowstorm brought a similar amount of snow to the area made for a tricky morning commute.

"Why not just open late? If this causes a school closing it might be a long winter of school closings because this wasn't anything," one community member commented on Facebook.

It's ultimately Superintendent Carlton Jenkins who decides whether to call off school due to weather, though LeMonds said a team of district staff monitors weather conditions and supports the superintendent in the decisionmaking.

Staff consults with meteorologists for updated forecasts; the city's transportation and police departments for road and walking route conditions and how fast roads are being cleared; Metro Transit, bus companies and cab services for transit updates; surrounding school districts on their snow day plans; and district facilities staff and leaders for staffing levels and any weather impacts to buildings.

There isn't a minimum amount of snow that needs to fall in order for the district to call off school. And while accumulation amounts are a significant factor, the district also takes road conditions, like ice and slush, into consideration, as well as high winds.

"It really is about the safety of the roadways and walking routes for our students, families and staff," LeMonds said.

Temperature and wind chill can also play a factor, according to the district's website.

