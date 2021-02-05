S'no one answer: Madison cancels classes as other districts teach through latest winter storm

He said more decisions may have to be made next week on how to handle in-person and online school with arctic air expected to bring bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills starting this weekend.

“You make these decisions one day at a time,” Hibner said.

LeMonds said Madison not canceling school last week put the district “ahead on snow days.” He added the decision to use a snow day on Thursday was also made “with consideration to providing students with the normalcy of a snow day.”

Instead of a full snow day, the McFarland and Oregon school districts chose to cancel afternoon in-person and online classes for some students.

Like Middleton-Cross Plains, the Waunakee School District was caught off guard by the strength of the storm last week, said district administrator Randy Guttenberg, resulting in the district canceling all classes Jan. 26.

Leading into the latest winter storm, he said Waunakee — where students in all grade levels are now attending face-to-face classes — told parents and teachers Wednesday that online learning would be held Thursday instead of in-person classes or using another snow day.