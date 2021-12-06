Sky's the limit as all-girls Pleiades Robotics teams works to inspire others

As the only female member on a robotics team when she was in fourth grade, Diya Dhawal was spending more time than she wanted to on endeavors like designing a logo and T-shirt rather than coding.
While she likes artistic pursuits, Diya had been coding since she was 6 years old, and that’s why she joined the team.
“She was really like, ‘I need to get a team of all girls where they’re coding and doing robotic strategy together,’” said her mother, Damini Dhawal.
So Diya talked to some of her friends and her mother, a computer engineer, also reached out to colleagues with children and other parents in the community. She could understand her daughter’s plight because when she went to college, she was one of five women out of 100 students in an electrical and computer engineering program.
The all-girls team was formed in 2019 as a FIRST LEGO League program and called Girlobotics. The team was renamed Pleiades Robotics in September and had already transitioned to FIRST Tech Challenge, which is open to older students.
The team consists of seven girls in grades eight to 10 and its name comes from the Pleiades star cluster, which is also known as the Seven Sisters.
“We just like fit. We understand each other’s ideas. We try to compromise,” said Diya, now an eighth-grader at Kromrey Middle School in Middleton. “If I had to start a business, I would do it with anyone on my team.”
Niyati Sejpal, a sophomore at Memorial High School, said she likes the problem-solving aspect of robotics. She also likes learning about the parts of the robot.
“I’m particularly drawn to this team because it’s an all-girls team,” said Niyati.
Kromrey eighth-grader Shaila Holland said she had coded a little bit before joining the team and really enjoyed it.
“So I thought designing and coding the robot would be a fun experience,” Shaila said. “It will inspire other girls.”
Mia Tyler, an eighth-grader in the online Madison Promise Academy, said she had been approached before she decided to join. She likes the idea of pushing herself in regard to public speaking and learning life skills like communication and teamwork. This is all while learning about robotics, which might help with a career, she said. She has been participating online but will join the team in person next week.
“This year I thought this seems really cool,” she said.
While the team works with a robot to compete, it also considers outreach to be a big part of its focus. It does formal presentations and informal networking about robotics and the team at various places including schools, churches and industries. The team appeared in October at the Sequoya Library to talk about robots and FIRST Tech Challenge as well as give a demonstration of its robot.
“We love inspiring other students and professionals,” Damini Dhawal said.
Besides Diya, Niyati, Shaila and Mia, the team includes Shriya Rajesh, an eighth-grader at Kromrey, and Radhika Gupta and Kavya Kashyap, eighth-graders at Glacier Creek Middle School in Cross Plains.
In addition to Damini Dhawal, the team is coached by Monika Gupta, and six mentors also work with the girls.
The team is affiliated with BadgerBots in Middleton and meets at the facility.
The team will compete through FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) for the first time this school year Jan. 15 at Hortonville High School and Jan. 29 at Lake Country School in Hartland.
FIRST Tech Challenge is designed to promote science, technology, engineering and math while learning teamwork, public speaking and entrepreneurship skills imperative for all careers. Pleiades Robotics also has made connections to professionals in the industry.
Pleiades Robotics has a website — pleiadesftc.wixsite.com/my-site — and has come up with the slogan: “Come have some fun, and see the Robot run.” It has set a goal of achieving financial independence and recently received a $1,400 grant from Rockwell Automation of Milwaukee.
Team members are mentors to a newly formed FIRST LEGO League team in Middleton called VroomBots. Due to COVID-19, some of the elementary schools are not allowing the team to visit in person, but it has shared its website with the teams.
“The mission of FIRST (Tech Challenge) is really to increase awareness of technology and make it fun,” Damini Dhawal said. “There are so few girls in robotics, we want to raise awareness.”
School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom
Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. You can find all the School Spotlight stories from 2021 here.
The trees and the vista just beyond the school forest could be preserved under current plans for the North Side subdivision
A field trip to a Wisconsin Dells water park was cut short when a thunderstorm rolled in, giving campers another water-themed lesson.
The camp at Madison Community Montessori School in Middleton was designed to pique students' interests and explore language, math and science.
Glitter became dragon scales, and dish soap was worm guts.
Harbor launched 12 weeks of summer camps that take advantage of the athletic club and also bring in educational elements, with themes such as summer Olympics, recycling and carnival.
Madison School & Community Recreation, Madison Parks and the Madison Reading Project are bringing free, accessible recreation to the city's neighborhoods through the Mobile Madison program.
Greathead showed up at an end-of-the-year party wearing a skirt decorated with rainbows her students drew with fabric markers.
Signs on the Eagle School trail identify species through the characteristics of leaves, fruit and bark, explain why leaves change color in the fall, and discuss oak savanna restoration.
The school began in a church basement in 2005.
Children learn a new language while engaging in hands-on activities such as arts and crafts, storytelling, music and movement and dance.
Marilyn Ruffin founded the Sun Prairie BEAM Awards to shine a light on the positive examples of Black excellence and achievement in the community.
A $13,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will help expose middle-schoolers to careers in manufacturing and technology.
The school celebrates the passage of seasons through art, music and story to strengthen a connection to the rhythms of nature.
“It’s really nice we get to go outside and do nice things for people,” said freshman James Bradley.
Keena Schroeder's cheesecakes have raise $1,000 for the Sun Prairie School District’s Hunger Hero Campaign to pay down outstanding balances for students' lunches.
“I have very few (curriculum areas) that teach reading, writing and critical thought better than hip-hop,” said social studies teacher Andy Hartman. “It lends itself to kids who typically don’t engage in schools.”
Once Monona Terrace was secured for rehearsal space, the “Percussion Extravaganza” concert was recorded, and it will be available online at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Drotzer's Polish bantam chicken earned her a grand champion award at the Jefferson County Fair, where her drake was a reserve champion.
The program combines academic and technical classroom instruction with mentored on-the-job learning.
Social workers in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District sprang into action to get essentials like toilet paper to families in need.
Edgewood Campus School teacher Kim VanBrocklin has been using brain-based learning initiatives in her teaching for nearly two decades.
“Daphne is a force to be reckoned with,” said Leah Williams, science teacher and adviser for the school's Green Team at Middleton High School.
Students were asked to grab a makeshift drum and play along or dance or do both as they watched an online video performance at home.
The temperature was hovering around 2 degrees and frost was in her hair, yet Sena Pollock didn’t seem fazed about the prospect of spending six…
Olbrich's Rainforest Rhythms celebrates cultures from tropical and sub-tropical rainforest regions through dance and music.
The program serves disconnected, low-income young people ages 16 to 24 in Dane County and guides them toward self-sufficiency through mentoring, education and employment training.
A $1,115 grant from Friends of MSCR grant was used to buy winter clothing, such as snow pants and gloves, and play equipment, including sleds and tools to build igloos.
Sophia De Oliveira and brother Nickolas De Oliveira created Project Empower's Lung Model Kit to help children understand the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Middleton High School hockey season was canceled because of COVID-19, team members built two rinks at Penni Klein Park.
In Kathy Nieber-Lathrop's “Gingko Finds Her Forever Home,” a girl who is adopted sets off on an adventure to find her Chinese tree an earthen home.