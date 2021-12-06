Sky's the limit as all-girls Pleiades Robotics teams works to inspire others

As the only female member on a robotics team when she was in fourth grade, Diya Dhawal was spending more time than she wanted to on endeavors like designing a logo and T-shirt rather than coding.

While she likes artistic pursuits, Diya had been coding since she was 6 years old, and that’s why she joined the team.

“She was really like, ‘I need to get a team of all girls where they’re coding and doing robotic strategy together,’” said her mother, Damini Dhawal.

So Diya talked to some of her friends and her mother, a computer engineer, also reached out to colleagues with children and other parents in the community. She could understand her daughter’s plight because when she went to college, she was one of five women out of 100 students in an electrical and computer engineering program.

The all-girls team was formed in 2019 as a FIRST LEGO League program and called Girlobotics. The team was renamed Pleiades Robotics in September and had already transitioned to FIRST Tech Challenge, which is open to older students.

The team consists of seven girls in grades eight to 10 and its name comes from the Pleiades star cluster, which is also known as the Seven Sisters.