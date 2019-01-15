One of the three people who will appear on the Feb. 19 primary ballot for a seat on the Madison School Board confirmed Tuesday that he has suspended his campaign.
It is too late to remove Skylar Croy's name from the ballot, but he said a Jan. 4 report in The Capital Times that he had suspended his campaign is correct. The report describes the 26-year-old Croy as a University of Wisconsin Law School student and said he cited personal reasons for his decision.
Croy's exit means the two other people running for Seat 3, Kaleem Caire and Cris Carusi, will likely face each other again in the April 2 general election. Carusi is a UW-Madison employee and Caire is the founder and CEO of One City Schools, an independent Madison charter school.
Four people remain on the primary ballot for Seat 4: David Blaska, Laila Borokhim, Albert Bryan and Ali Muldrow. Three people are on the ballot for Seat 5: incumbent TJ Mertz, Ananda Mirilli and Amos Roe.
Madison School Board elections are unlike most other school board elections in the state in that candidates must opt to run for one of the open citywide seats on the seven-member board. As a result, if there is no competition for a seat or if the vote totals for that seat are especially low, a candidate for that seat can still be elected to the School Board over candidates for other seats who get more votes.