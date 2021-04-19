Sixth-grader's Bug's Bakery cheesecakes help pay for other students' lunches

Kathy Walker, nutrition director for the Sun Prairie School District, said the Sun Prairie Action Research Coalition started the Hunger Hero program in collaboration with the district.

“What we find is there is a huge need out there,” Walker said.

She said the district has a number of negative balances because students are never turned down for meals to make sure all students eat. The schools have a breakfast and lunch program.

“We do try to collect. At some point it becomes uncollectible for some families. It is the difference between are they going to pay their electric bill or pay their lunch,” she said. “We never put kids in the middle of that. It shouldn’t be their worry.”

Right now because of the pandemic, all students regardless of income can eat lunch for free through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But that is only guaranteed through Sept. 30, Walker said.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Walker said of the $1,000 donation. “How wonderful for a child to come up with a business plan and then spending that much time making cheesecakes and determining the cost for it.”

Walker said she bought a cheesecake for her daughter Emylee’s birthday in December because the dessert is one of their favorites.