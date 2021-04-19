Sixth-grader's Bug's Bakery cheesecakes help pay for other students' lunches

Like many others, sixth-grader Keena Schroeder started baking during the COVID-19 pandemic as something to do while at home.
But the Patrick Marsh Middle School student was baking so much that her family couldn’t eat it all. That led Keena to combine her entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for helping others and a love for making cheesecakes to create Bug’s Bakery. She has sold so many cheesecakes she was able to present a $1,000 check last week to the Sun Prairie School District’s Hunger Hero Campaign, which helps pay down outstanding balances for students’ lunches.
“That was very special,” Keena said about attending the Sun Prairie Area School District’s School Board meeting online to present the check.
Keena said she was struck by remarks at the meeting by Janet Rosseter, assistant superintendent for operations, about a win-win-win.
“The kids who are getting help are winning. I am winning because I get to help the people, and the people who get the cheesecakes are winning because I’ve heard they’re pretty good,” Keena said.
Keena said she researched different causes before her dad, Steve Schroeder, who is president of the Sun Prairie School Board, suggested the Hunger Hero cause. She liked that idea because it is local and it had a connection to food. She donated $5 from every cheesecake sold.
Kathy Walker, nutrition director for the Sun Prairie School District, said the Sun Prairie Action Research Coalition started the Hunger Hero program in collaboration with the district.
“What we find is there is a huge need out there,” Walker said.
She said the district has a number of negative balances because students are never turned down for meals to make sure all students eat. The schools have a breakfast and lunch program.
“We do try to collect. At some point it becomes uncollectible for some families. It is the difference between are they going to pay their electric bill or pay their lunch,” she said. “We never put kids in the middle of that. It shouldn’t be their worry.”
Right now because of the pandemic, all students regardless of income can eat lunch for free through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But that is only guaranteed through Sept. 30, Walker said.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Walker said of the $1,000 donation. “How wonderful for a child to come up with a business plan and then spending that much time making cheesecakes and determining the cost for it.”
Walker said she bought a cheesecake for her daughter Emylee’s birthday in December because the dessert is one of their favorites.
“That’s how we celebrated her birthday with a cheesecake and then raising money ... It’s such good cheesecake,” Walker said. “I am just really thrilled and excited that she just really had a heart to help others.”
The fundraising effort was started in November, and it got really kicked off around Christmas. Some people gave more than the asking price so Keena could donate more money.
Keena, who is a fan of the “Cake Wars” and “Cupcake Wars” shows on TV, said she and her mom, Erin Schroeder, had purchased the equipment for making cheesecakes before the pandemic. The cheesecakes are baked in an Instant Pot, and once her operation was in full swing, a decision was made to invest in a second one.
Research was conducted for various aspects of the operation, including having others taste the cheesecake.
“We gave slices to neighbors, and it was all positive feedback,” Keena said.
She figured out the best place to get the boxes to package the cheesecakes. She decorates the boxes with a sticker of the logo she created with a butterfly graphic. Bug is her nickname, hence the name of her business.
After the cheesecakes are baked, Keena decorates them. She used whipped cream to draw a squirrel on a recent cheesecake made with a “Pink Squirrel” recipe that includes amaretto, creme de cacao and pink coloring. Previously, she created a grasshopper on top of a “Grasshopper” cheesecake made with crème de menthe, crème de cacao and marshmallow fluff. She has changed her offerings as she has explored a number of different flavors and made special cheesecakes for Valentine’s Day.
The 7-inch cheesecakes serve eight and are are priced around $20. They can be ordered by texting 608-400-1743.
The whole family has gotten involved — older sister Caskey will drive her sibling around to get ingredients — but as time has gone on, Keena has become more independent, her mother said.
“She has a lot of confidence in the kitchen,” Erin Schroeder said. “I appreciate her adventurous spirit.”