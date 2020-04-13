Simpson Street Free Press continues publishing amid COVID-19 school closures

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped the presses for a group of publications written by Dane County youth.
The writers and editors of the Simpson Street Free Press have been working from home just like many others.
“I’m really proud of Simpson Street because we were really prepared ... From the first week basically, since the schools were closed, we have been doing edits online,” said Leila Fletcher, teen editor and a senior at West High School.
“It’s going really smoothly. I have been working with dozens of kids getting their stories through the pipeline,” Leila said “Of course, switching everything online does have it’s own issues here and there but the solutions are found very easily.”
The Simpson Street Free Press has two offices— one at South Towne and the other at Capital Newspapers — but those sit empty now except for one staff member. Student writers are in grades second through 12th.
While others agreed that the process has gone well, working at home still doesn’t replicate the newsroom and the sense of community found there.
“Personally, I really miss being around a lot of people, being in the office and sitting close to the students,” Leila said.
Mariama Bah, a seventh-grader at Sennett Middle School, said working at home has been “a bit challenging.”
“I get distracted easily because I have my phone and I have my siblings,” Mariama said. “I get into the groove after awhile and I can write,” she said, adding, “I definitely miss all of my coworkers.”
Simpson Street Free Press is an after-school and summer academic achievement program that produces six similar but separate publications, including a bilingual one. The various publications allow more students to work on writing and publishing stories that cover the core subject areas of history, science and the arts. While Simpson Street Free Press publishes mostly online, it still does an occasional small batch of hard copies.
While subsequent drafts have always been done on the computer, the students start by writing a rough draft in pencil and some have taken a photo of that to send to their editor. Students normally would read their drafts to someone sitting next to them to catch their own mistakes but now that can be done by phone. Staff meetings among the older students are being held on the Zoom video conferencing app.
Most at Simpson Street have older siblings who also work at Simpson Street Free Press and can help at home. That’s the case for Mariama, who leans on her sister, Kadjata, a ninth-grader at East High School.
“I miss going there,” Sol Alvarez, a second-grader at Glendale Elementary School, said about not going to an office.
Sol said while she liked having someone right there, she is able to work with her brother, Brandon, a student at Madison Area Technical College and a newsroom floor manager, and a sister, Desteny, a ninth-grader at Monona Grove High School who also works for Simpson Street Free Press.
Dyami Rodriguez, a freshman at West who just started working at Simpson Street around Thanksgiving, said he has not had problems with the transition, in part because his twin brother, Makya, has been there longer.
“It’s been fine,” said Makya Rodriguez, a freshman at West who has been working at Simpson Street for about two years. “It gives you something else to do other than homework. It allows you to keep learning.”
Jim Kramer, executive director, said Simpson Street Free Press planned ahead so that when schools closed it could made sure every student had writing assignments, a laptop and internet access.
“We just knew that the schools would close and students would need to have online learning opportunities,” Kramer said.
Simpson Street Free Press has offered youth book clubs online for many years and is looking at starting up more, Kramer said. Simpson Street also hopes to replicate the math tutoring it has offered once it gets the assignments.
Kramer said since schools have closed, he’s gotten calls from parents interested in having their children work on the publications so the waiting list has grown. Normally about 250 would be involved in the publications over the course of a calendar year.
Kramer said he fears the ramifications from closing schools will play out like the “summer slide,” when students’ skills diminish when classes aren’t in session. He hopes having students work for Simpson Street Free Press, which publishes over the summer, will help address those concerns.
He also sees another benefit to keeping the operation going.
“A lot of our older volunteers are sequestered at home and isolated but they still have connections to the kids,” he said.
“I’m really proud of Simpson Street because we were really prepared ... From the first week basically, since the schools were closed, we have been doing edits online.” Leila Fletcher,
West High School senior
“I’m really proud of Simpson Street because we were really prepared ... From the first week basically, since the schools were closed, we have been doing edits online.”
Leila Fletcher, West High School senior
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.