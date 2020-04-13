Simpson Street Free Press continues publishing amid COVID-19 school closures

Sol said while she liked having someone right there, she is able to work with her brother, Brandon, a student at Madison Area Technical College and a newsroom floor manager, and a sister, Desteny, a ninth-grader at Monona Grove High School who also works for Simpson Street Free Press.

Dyami Rodriguez, a freshman at West who just started working at Simpson Street around Thanksgiving, said he has not had problems with the transition, in part because his twin brother, Makya, has been there longer.

“It’s been fine,” said Makya Rodriguez, a freshman at West who has been working at Simpson Street for about two years. “It gives you something else to do other than homework. It allows you to keep learning.”

Jim Kramer, executive director, said Simpson Street Free Press planned ahead so that when schools closed it could made sure every student had writing assignments, a laptop and internet access.

“We just knew that the schools would close and students would need to have online learning opportunities,” Kramer said.

Simpson Street Free Press has offered youth book clubs online for many years and is looking at starting up more, Kramer said. Simpson Street also hopes to replicate the math tutoring it has offered once it gets the assignments.