Sherman Middle School dedicates two equity-focused murals

Sherman Middle School dedicated two new equity-focused murals at the school Friday afternoon.
While the rain forced a cancellation of a planned school celebration, the school’s leader and those involved in creating the “Lift Up” and “Rise Up” murals praised their completion and what they mean for the school.
“Having representation, having art that reflects our inner values and represents the students that we serve here is huge,” principal Alex Thompson said. “So it's something that we can always look to, especially when we need reminders about what our focus and what our vision is, so we can stay on that path.”
The smaller of the two murals, “Rise Up,” is 4 feet by 8 feet and depicts a bird surrounded by two faces with a mix of symbols woven throughout. The “Lift Up” mural, at 20 feet by 12 feet, features a child’s hands raised, “lifting up opportunities.”
“This represents their eagerness to learn, participate, join together and advocate for peace and equality,” according to a news release announcing the murals. “This depiction of the students’ minds of dreaming fearlessly is symbolized by the elements shown in the overlap of color and energy throughout with a focus on STEM and arts, peace and equity.”
To help design the murals, which were created through a partnership with Dane Arts Mural Arts, the school’s Adopt-A-School partner American Family Insurance its partner Salesforce, students took a video survey. According to the news release, common themes in their responses included peace, equality, people together again, love, sports/teamwork, reading, succeeding in life, music, drawing/art and school.
“The kids did a great job really inspiring the artwork in the sense of the rising moment of, we’re going to go back to school and then we need something that represents not only the school, but each of us,” DAMA executive director Veronica Figueroa Velez said.
She explained that the question posed to students was: “What does it mean for you to dream fearless?”
“This mural really represents the ideas of the students, the values of the students and the culture of the school as well,” she said. “Every time we work with students, with young people, our main goal is to really instill a sense of belonging to the community as well as the school, and also inspire them to be fearless.”
While the plan had been to have students participate in actually painting the murals, the COVID-19 pandemic altered plans, with students instead voting on their top mural designs from a series of options from DAMA. However, a student designed a “Black Joy” t-shirt in partnership with the murals, which Thompson wore on Friday.
Figueroa Velez read quotes full of praise from students for the murals, as well: “I feel connected to this mural, it shows that we can fall but we will rise again,” said one.
“I feel like 'Rise Up' really captures a lot of everyone's likes, and race,” said another. A third said, “This mural reminds me of our rainbow; rainbows are a symbol of my pride.”
For Figueroa Velez, having art represented on a school building is especially important.
“As an artist I think that it really speaks to the value of creativity, and that we do need to have creative minds in order for us to not only survive trauma and stress and catastrophe, but also to thrive in an everyday life,” she said. “Having the art involved and engaged into the school system is very important for kids to continue to remain fearless and continue to thrive.”
