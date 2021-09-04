Sherman Middle School dedicates two equity-focused murals

While the plan had been to have students participate in actually painting the murals, the COVID-19 pandemic altered plans, with students instead voting on their top mural designs from a series of options from DAMA. However, a student designed a “Black Joy” t-shirt in partnership with the murals, which Thompson wore on Friday.

Figueroa Velez read quotes full of praise from students for the murals, as well: “I feel connected to this mural, it shows that we can fall but we will rise again,” said one.

“I feel like 'Rise Up' really captures a lot of everyone's likes, and race,” said another. A third said, “This mural reminds me of our rainbow; rainbows are a symbol of my pride.”

For Figueroa Velez, having art represented on a school building is especially important.

“As an artist I think that it really speaks to the value of creativity, and that we do need to have creative minds in order for us to not only survive trauma and stress and catastrophe, but also to thrive in an everyday life,” she said. “Having the art involved and engaged into the school system is very important for kids to continue to remain fearless and continue to thrive.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.