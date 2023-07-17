When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 21-year run of Lamppost Players Children’s Theater, director Sharon Redinger figured the time just might be right to lower the curtain for good.

The 21st year was 2019, and plays were not performed from 2020 to 2022. While other groups and activities were easing out of pandemic restrictions sometime during that period, Redinger wasn’t gearing back up.

“I actually wondered if we were just done,” Redinger said. “Twenty-one years is a nice run.”

Another reason it seemed like a natural ending was her agreement with the Near East Side church where practices and performances were held all those years ended after the 2019 play.

But then last February, on the first day her church held a service in a new location it had purchased after renting for 55 years, the Rev. Jim Kirk, who is an admirer of the “Chronicles of Narnia,” was referring to one of the story lines in his sermon.

That was a spark for Redinger because her children’s theater group had only performed plays adapted from the Chronicles of Narnia, a beloved book series for Redinger’s family. It is a series of seven fantasy novels by British author C.S. Lewis and the theater group had performed each of the stories three times.

“It hit me we could use that room,” said Redinger, referring to the sanctuary at Geneva Campus Church at 401 N. Blackhawk Ave.

Redinger said she doesn’t just use the stage but instead has the actors move around the audience in the whole room and the sanctuary’s layout would allow that.

So now in its 22nd year, Lamppost is preparing to put on the “The Magician’s Nephew,” which is the first in the series chronologically. It will start at 7 p.m. on both Wednesday and Friday at the church. Admission is free. No child care is provided. It’s recommended that very young children not attend because of the possibility of distracting the young actors.

Redinger’s middle child, Stephie, encouraged her mom to restart by saying she would manage the soundtrack during the scene changes. In addition to being the sound director, she also is the set director.

“I’ve done this my whole life,” said Redinger’s daughter, who started acting in the plays when she was 8.

The willingness of Redinger’s church to allow her to use the space also has been a factor.

“It was a surprise to me as much as anybody,” Redinger said about restarting production this summer. Decisions about future plays will be made on a yearly basis, she said.

Young actors

The theater group is open to ages 6 through 16, but this year the actors are ages 7 to 13, and many have never performed in a play before.

Many of the actors wear black clothes as the base of their costumes because they also move the sets between scenes and change characters.

Cora Bosscher, 10, who plays a police officer and a poodle, said she likes the human role better because “I kind of get to yell more.” Cora is one of several siblings who are in the play after their grandmother worked with Redinger, and an aunt and uncle performed in the early years.

Peter Bosscher, 8, is one of only two boys in the play because of who signed up. Peter said he wasn’t sure about taking part in a drama activity when his mom signed him up.

“It takes a long time to memorize,” he said.

Given the lack of boys, Rebekkah Porto, 11, plays the part of Professor Digory Kirke.

“It’s kind of weird. I’m not used to being called ‘he,’” Rebekkah said. “It’s a little bit strange, and the boys’ clothes are uncomfortable.”

Veronica Cina, who was cast as Aslan the lion, a lead role, is following other siblings who were part of Lamppost.

“At first I was kind of disappointed but now I really like it. It’s fun,” she said. “I was kind of hoping for one of the girl parts. It gave me a chance to be something different.”

The theater group owns some costumes stored in “tubs and tubs and tubs” in Redinger’s basement, she said. But the actors supplement them.

Louisa Bosscher, 12, who is the niece of one of Redinger’s original actors, used a 3D printer to make the crown for her character, Jadis. She found her wine-colored lace dress at a resale store and added some red jeweled earrings that had been a family member’s.

Some said they liked the atmosphere of the children’s theater and the way Redinger runs it.

“It’s really funny when people make mistakes. They laugh along with you,” said Naomi Porto, 12. “Nobody cares.”

“She’s tough but she’s nice,” said Chiara Cina, 11.“She’s tough so then we get it (memorizing and rehearsing) done.”

A family affair

Redinger, who is a watercolorist along with her husband in a business called Redinger Creations, said she did drama in high school. In addition, her oldest child, Becca, was involved in drama for a short time as a child.

She started thinking about how being in a play can require a lot of time for youngsters. But she figured that a one-month commitment was doable in the summer and could provide a “highly functioning drama experience” by requiring children to memorize their lines. She also did full plays for 14 years with the drama club at O’Keeffe Middle School where her children attended.

Piper Koeninger, 8, said when her mom told her about the theater group she described it as a camp that involves drama and a plays.

“I said ‘yes’ to that,” Piper said. “I love all types of plays, especially musicals. I thought it would be exciting.

The name of the theater group comes from the story line in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” one of the books in the “Chronicles of Narnia,” where a lamppost in the world of Narnia serves as a compass for the children to find their way home.

In the past, participants largely came from the Marquette neighborhood where O’Keeffe and the former performance space, Bethany Evangelical Free Church that is now called Bethany Ministry Center, is located.

Her three children were in the plays over the years, and the two older children, Stephie and Becca, can recite almost every line in the plays, Redinger said. Son Isaac, who is now a parent to a 1-year-old, played the role of Aslan in his last performance with Lamppost.

Redinger has simplified the sets as the entire production has become a family affair. Redinger, her husband, her son and her daughter Stephie worked together to create the sets, which consist in part of painted canvas attached to frames and easily removed to create new scenes.

“I like how hard the stage crew has worked on the sets,” said Eliza Austin, 9.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.