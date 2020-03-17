Marnie Miran is an elementary school art teacher, married to a family practice doctor with two elementary-aged children, leaving her family to deal with the coronavirus pandemic from many angles.

At school last week, Miran said Monday, “There was just this layer, it felt like, of free-floating anxiety.”

People were being told to stay home. Should she? Should their children?

Over the weekend, those decisions were taken out of her hands, as first the governor and later local officials announced school closures around Wisconsin and Dane County. All Dane County schools are closed from March 16 through at least April 5.

But that has created a new feeling of anxiety for some parents as they scramble to find child care, adjust to working from home when possible and navigate a worldwide pandemic themselves.

“Initially, I was in a mindset of, ‘I have no idea how I’ll do that,’” said Jocelyn Splitter, who has a first-grader at Lapham Elementary School. “But you have to really quickly move on.”

The Madison Metropolitan School District isn’t requiring students to study during the time off, but has offered some “enrichment” resources for them, while other teachers are also emailing families with ideas to continue learning.

Miran said she emailed all 400 of her Lapham and Marquette Elementary School students’ families with creative drawing prompts like a dinosaur playing an instrument or a robot jumping rope.

She’s received similar guidance from her children’s teachers at Randall Elementary School, she said, which is helping “keep that connection alive” with the outside world for kids stuck at home.

“As teachers, you love your students so much,” she said. “We all are sensing they need a sense of normalcy and to stay connected in this era of social distancing.”

Can’t stay home

Some parents can’t work from home.

Nattika Wattanasuttiwong, who has a fifth-grader at Marquette, works in the tourism industry and expects to use paid time off to cover some parenting duties along with her ex-husband, which she’s “grateful” to be able to do. She said she was feeling “just nervous this whole time.”

“As things unveiled, I (felt) sad and worried and scared, mainly for other people because in my industry, you see restaurants closed, everybody is affected not only with their personal lives and plans but financially it’s going to take a huge toll,” she said.

Allison Martinson has a 3-year-old whose day care closed in response to the coronavirus spread. She works in customer support and has to be on the phone constantly for work, she said, while her husband works at Metcalfe’s.

“It is impossible to manage a small child and a job like that simultaneously,” she said.

Her boss was willing to move her to a five-hour evening shift, she said, and allow her to pick up extra hours on weekends to avoid using leave.

“I had just switched to days after a year in the role because I missed my family,” she said. “That's all gone now.”

Both mothers are hoping to establish some sort of schedule for their child to adjust to, but Martinson acknowledged the challenge of spending an entire day with a 3-year-old amid scary circumstances in the world.

“The hardest part is that we just don’t really know anything,” she said. “As someone who suffers from anxiety, that’s probably the worst thing is just not knowing.”

Emily Kuhn set up her living room to look like her 3-year-old daughter’s Bernie’s Place preschool for her and her 7-year-old brother, who attends Sauk Trail Elementary School in Middleton, she wrote in an email. In between virtual meetings and phone calls, she’s spending time with them for meals and was hoping for an afternoon of work while they did homework and music.

Tomorrow, it will be her husband’s turn to be lead parent while she works from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wattanasuttiwong said she hopes to avoid having her child spend all day looking at a screen by taking walks and using the time “to develop new skills.” She said she had anticipated the closures coming, and appreciated the challenges for school and local officials in making their decisions.

“I think they are definitely doing the best they can,” she said. “They are researching and looking at other countries that are affected and they try to obviously balance a business decision and what is the right thing to do for safety.”

Ready to go remote

The closure is not ideal for Leah Roe and her husband, having recently started a new business venture together.

That business, The Perk, was focused on consulting and coaching for businesses. While social distancing eliminates any of the conferences or in-person opportunities to facilitate that work, they already were “remote work experts.”

Having their 20-month-old at home is challenging that expertise and limiting them to eight hours of work in a day total, she estimates.

“Luckily we are a two-parent household,” Roe said. “It’s just like a shift change. We’re literally passing the baby baton and the business baton as we pass each other.”

Splitter, meanwhile, started a job a few months ago that’s “really well-built for remote work.”

“The issue is I have absolutely no interest in putting my 6-year-old in front of the TV all day,” she said.

She’s hopeful that scheduling things out can help offer opportunities to balance what her son is doing between work and being a kid.

“He’s a 6-year-old boy, he needs to get his energy out,” she said. “And I also don’t want to be inside all day, so really scheduling those breaks for us.”

She said she’s hopeful that the community can continue practicing its distancing efforts, but she’s proud of what she’s seen so far.

“I think there’s a lot of good to find from this,” she said. “There’s a lot of stuff that makes me pleased and hopeful for our society, because there’s a lot of people that care more for others than themselves.”

It’s given Roe and her husband, both extroverts, she said, time to reflect on what matters in their lives, as well.

“It’s been this very weird... we’re losing a lot but we’re gaining a lot,” she said.

Long-term concerns

Jacob Sattler has been working as a long-term substitute teacher at La Follette High School since December.

He was scheduled to be there until after spring break, when the teacher on maternity leave was set to return. Now, he won't be paid for the weeks he planned to work and isn't sure what will happen if the closure extends beyond April 6.

“I have no idea when I’ll be able to work again as a substitute,” he said. “Once we come back from spring break, if we don’t go back to school, then I’m wondering about all the other substitutes, if they’re going to have to look for other work to make ends meet during that time.”

In the meantime, he and his wife are still taking their 1-year-old to the in-home day care provider they’ve sent him to in the past. If they stop, and stop paying while Sattler is home from work, they’re worried about losing their spot in a crowded day care market.

While he is home, Sattler said they’re trying to find opportunities for their son to go outside and play with things like blocks which are a bit more active.

Miran is making sure her children still follow a schedule — waking up at the same time, getting dressed, eating breakfast and creating a “balance” between iPad time and some math practice. She’s hopeful she and others can keep an eye out for the good things that come out of navigating this challenge.

“Finding those little moments of joy, which could be a parent sending me a doodle their kid did or anything like that,” she said. “That’s how we’re going to get through this is to find moments of happiness and joy in a distant social world.”

“I have all the faith that we’re going to get through this if we can follow directions like good students of the world should.”

