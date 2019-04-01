In the two most expensive school referendum packages in south-central Wisconsin Tuesday, voters in two Dane County-based districts were deciding whether to approve nearly $300 million in new schools and other major facility improvements.
Sun Prairie hopes to borrow $164 million to build a second high school on the city's west side. A second question on the ballot would permanently increase state revenue limits by $5 million a year to defray some borrowing costs; staff, operate and maintain the new school; and increase teacher pay.
In DeForest, voters face approving $125 million in debt to build a $57.4 million fourth-through-sixth-grade school and maintenance building, as well as renovate classrooms, build additions and improve handicap accessibility at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Approval of a second DeForest question would allow the district to exceed state revenue limits by $2.5 million a year to pay for operations. About $1.5 million of that would go toward staffing and maintaining the intermediate school and the expansion of the high school. The other $1 million would be used to help attract and retain teachers and improve educational programming.
With the approval of the Sun Prairie referendums, the owner of a house worth $250,000 would pay $320 more in property taxes to the school district each year.
Homeowners in the DeForest district would pay about $274 extra per $100,000, or about $630 for the average DeForest home valued at $229,886, and about $807 for the average home in Windsor, valued at $294,582.
Sun Prairie's new 1,658-capacity high school would open in 2022 near Meadow View Elementary on North Grand Avenue. It would make the district the first Dane County district outside of Madison with more than one traditional high school.
Sun Prairie has been one of the fastest-growing communities in Wisconsin in recent years; the city has about 34,000 people now, a 16 percent increase from 2010.
Since the defeat in 2006 of the district's first attempt to get voters to approve a second high school, the district has received approval, in 2007, to build a new high school and convert the old high school into a middle school, and, in 2016, to build two elementary schools.
Should the second high school be constructed, the district would revert to a more traditional grade configuration, with sixth- through eighth-graders in the three middle schools and ninth- through 12-graders at the two high schools.
Tuesday's referendum also would provide money to build a multipurpose stadium at the district's Ashley Field site, about a half block from downtown.
In DeForest, the new intermediate school would take fourth-grade students out of the elementary schools and fifth- and sixth-grade students out of the middle school, alleviating some of the crowding in those buildings to make room for ballooning enrollment.
The district would also replace the high school's pool and gym, and convert the high school's current pool and gym into instructional space, a cafeteria and a library.
Residents of the school district passed a $41 million referendum in 2015 to renovate and rebuild two of the district's four elementary schools. Since then, student enrollment has continued to increase, exceeding projections.
Updated projections show the district's enrollment hitting 4,500 students in 2025. The district's current capacity is 4,000 students. The intermediate school construction along with the other renovations and expansions would increase that capacity to 5,000.